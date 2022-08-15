WAR IN UKRAINE: Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line | With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon
ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics Par Scores

August 15, 2022, 12:40 PM

Sunday

Ballymena, United Kingdom

a-Galgrom Castle (Host Course)

6,621 yards; Par 73

b-Massereene

6,507 yards; Par 72

Purse: $1.5 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Maja Stark, $225,000 69b-70a-69a-63a—271 -20
Allisen Corpuz, $142,776 71b-67a-70a-68a—276 -15
Georgia Hall, $103,574 68a-69b-70a-70a—277 -14
Peiyun Chien, $65,792 70a-67b-70a-71a—278 -13
Linn Grant, $65,792 70a-69b-70a-69a—278 -13
Emily Pedersen, $65,792 67b-68a-73a-70a—278 -13
Liz Young, $44,166 70a-73b-67a-69a—279 -12
Amanda Doherty, $36,740 67a-67b-72a-74a—280 -11
Lauren Stephenson, $36,740 70b-69a-75a-66a—280 -11
Leona Maguire, $31,658 68a-69b-76a-68a—281 -10
Jennifer Chang, $25,811 74b-72a-67a-69a—282 -9
Olivia Cowan, $25,811 75a-67b-73a-67a—282 -9
Daniela Darquea, $25,811 70a-72b-70a-70a—282 -9
Gemma Dryburgh, $25,811 70a-69b-72a-71a—282 -9
Pornanong Phatlum, $25,811 73b-68a-73a-68a—282 -9
Lauren Coughlin, $20,871 67b-68a-76a-72a—283 -8
Lee-Anne Pace, $20,871 68b-72a-70a-73a—283 -8
Karis Davidson, $18,331 71b-71a-69a-73a—284 -7
Cara Gainer, $18,331 69a-67b-75a-73a—284 -7
A Lim Kim, $18,331 72b-71a-70a-71a—284 -7
Meghan MacLaren, $18,331 70a-72b-72a-70a—284 -7
Mi Hyang Lee, $16,416 72b-69a-72a-72a—285 -6
Pauline Roussin, $16,416 75b-71a-67a-72a—285 -6
Haylee Harford, $14,931 72b-69a-74a-71a—286 -5
Alice Hewson, $14,931 71b-71a-69a-75a—286 -5
Wichanee Meechai, $14,931 74a-70b-71a-71a—286 -5
Allison Emrey, $13,035 71b-69a-74a-73a—287 -4
Janie Jackson, $13,035 68b-73a-75a-71a—287 -4
Stephanie Kyriacou, $13,035 71a-75b-69a-72a—287 -4
Lucy Li, $13,035 72b-72a-73a-70a—287 -4
Aditi Ashok, $11,569 73b-73a-71a-71a—288 -3
Nicole Broch Estrup, $11,569 71b-73a-73a-71a—288 -3
Linnea Johansson, $10,865 71a-74b-72a-72a—289 -2
Kylie Henry, $10,201 72b-73a-71a-74a—290 -1
Becky Morgan, $10,201 73b-70a-72a-75a—290 -1
Manon De Roey, $9,420 69a-73b-73a-76a—291 E
Nuria Iturrioz, $9,420 72a-72b-72a-75a—291 E
Kristen Gillman, $8,637 70a-75b-72a-75a—292 +1
Kaitlyn Papp, $8,637 69a-75b-73a-75a—292 +1

