Everton still winless in EPL after 1-1 draw with Leeds

The Associated Press

August 30, 2022, 6:46 PM

LEEDS, England (AP) — Luis Sinisterra’s second-half goal helped Leeds salvage a point against Everton in a 1-1 draw Tuesday that kept Frank Lampard’s team winless in the Premier League this season.

The Colombia winger took a pass from Brenden Aaronson and beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with a shot inside the near post in the 55th minute, canceling out Anthony Gordon’s first-half strike at Elland Road.

Leeds has collected eight points from five games under Jesse Marsch, though the American manager has a new injury concern after captain Rodrigo walked off the field in the first half after dislocating his shoulder in a seemingly innocuous clash with Pickford.

The 21-year-old Gordon, who reportedly is a transfer target of Chelsea, has scored in back-to-back games. His left-footed shot went under Illan Meslier and into the net in the 17th minute.

Everton, Wolverhampton and Leicester are the only teams without a league win this season. Lampard’s squad lost its first two games and has draws in the past three.

