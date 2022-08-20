DICK’S Sporting Goods Open Tour Scores

Saturday At En-Joie GC Endicott, N.Y. Purse: $2.1 million Yardage: 6,994; Par: 72 Second Round Mike Weir 67-65—132 Padraig Harrington…

Mike Weir 67-65—132 Padraig Harrington 66-67—133 Ernie Els 67-68—135 Vijay Singh 65-70—135 Jim Furyk 65-71—136 Tom Pernice 68-68—136 Gene Sauers 69-67—136 Doug Barron 69-68—137 Shane Bertsch 68-69—137 Paul Broadhurst 68-69—137 Darren Clarke 65-72—137 Thongchai Jaidee 70-67—137 Scott McCarron 68-69—137 Stuart Appleby 68-70—138 Alex Cejka 68-70—138 Matt Gogel 70-68—138 Andrew Johnson 68-70—138 Rob Labritz 69-69—138 Bernhard Langer 71-67—138 Corey Pavin 69-69—138 Ken Tanigawa 69-69—138 Michael Allen 70-69—139 John Daly 72-67—139 Ken Duke 70-69—139 Joe Durant 69-70—139 Bob Estes 74-65—139 Steve Flesch 69-70—139 Rocco Mediate 70-69—139 Brett Quigley 70-69—139 David Toms 70-69—139 Marco Dawson 69-71—140 David McKenzie 70-70—140 Scott Parel 70-70—140 Tim Petrovic 73-67—140 Y.E. Yang 67-73—140 Russ Cochran 71-70—141 Glen Day 70-71—141 Fred Funk 70-71—141 Miguel Angel Jimenez 72-69—141 Brandt Jobe 67-74—141 Billy Mayfair 72-69—141 Duffy Waldorf 66-75—141 Billy Andrade 70-72—142 David Duval 72-70—142 Ricardo Gonzalez 71-71—142 Mike Goodes 72-70—142 Paul Goydos 69-73—142 Kent Jones 71-71—142 Wes Short 75-67—142 Joey Sindelar 72-70—142 Mario Tiziani 69-73—142 Cameron Beckman 73-70—143 Chris DiMarco 71-72—143 Lee Janzen 76-67—143 Colin Montgomerie 72-71—143 Dicky Pride 71-72—143 Robert Allenby 72-72—144 Woody Austin 71-73—144 David Branshaw 74-70—144 Tom Byrum 72-72—144 Scott Dunlap 72-72—144 John Senden 74-70—144 Kevin Sutherland 75-69—144 Steven Alker 71-74—145 Tom Gillis 74-71—145 Jay Haas 71-74—145 Robert Karlsson 74-71—145 Jeff Maggert 71-74—145 Jeff Sluman 73-72—145 Olin Browne 74-72—146 Rod Pampling 71-75—146 Roger Rowland 74-72—146 Timothy Bogue 75-72—147 John Huston 72-75—147 Jesper Parnevik 72-75—147 David Frost 72-76—148 Michael Muehr 75-74—149 Tim Herron 73-77—150

