DICK’S Sporting Goods Open Tour Scores

Saturday
At En-Joie GC
Endicott, N.Y.
Purse: $2.1 million
Yardage: 6,994; Par: 72
Second Round
|Mike Weir
|67-65—132
|Padraig Harrington
|66-67—133
|Ernie Els
|67-68—135
|Vijay Singh
|65-70—135
|Jim Furyk
|65-71—136
|Tom Pernice
|68-68—136
|Gene Sauers
|69-67—136
|Doug Barron
|69-68—137
|Shane Bertsch
|68-69—137
|Paul Broadhurst
|68-69—137
|Darren Clarke
|65-72—137
|Thongchai Jaidee
|70-67—137
|Scott McCarron
|68-69—137
|Stuart Appleby
|68-70—138
|Alex Cejka
|68-70—138
|Matt Gogel
|70-68—138
|Andrew Johnson
|68-70—138
|Rob Labritz
|69-69—138
|Bernhard Langer
|71-67—138
|Corey Pavin
|69-69—138
|Ken Tanigawa
|69-69—138
|Michael Allen
|70-69—139
|John Daly
|72-67—139
|Ken Duke
|70-69—139
|Joe Durant
|69-70—139
|Bob Estes
|74-65—139
|Steve Flesch
|69-70—139
|Rocco Mediate
|70-69—139
|Brett Quigley
|70-69—139
|David Toms
|70-69—139
|Marco Dawson
|69-71—140
|David McKenzie
|70-70—140
|Scott Parel
|70-70—140
|Tim Petrovic
|73-67—140
|Y.E. Yang
|67-73—140
|Russ Cochran
|71-70—141
|Glen Day
|70-71—141
|Fred Funk
|70-71—141
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|72-69—141
|Brandt Jobe
|67-74—141
|Billy Mayfair
|72-69—141
|Duffy Waldorf
|66-75—141
|Billy Andrade
|70-72—142
|David Duval
|72-70—142
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|71-71—142
|Mike Goodes
|72-70—142
|Paul Goydos
|69-73—142
|Kent Jones
|71-71—142
|Wes Short
|75-67—142
|Joey Sindelar
|72-70—142
|Mario Tiziani
|69-73—142
|Cameron Beckman
|73-70—143
|Chris DiMarco
|71-72—143
|Lee Janzen
|76-67—143
|Colin Montgomerie
|72-71—143
|Dicky Pride
|71-72—143
|Robert Allenby
|72-72—144
|Woody Austin
|71-73—144
|David Branshaw
|74-70—144
|Tom Byrum
|72-72—144
|Scott Dunlap
|72-72—144
|John Senden
|74-70—144
|Kevin Sutherland
|75-69—144
|Steven Alker
|71-74—145
|Tom Gillis
|74-71—145
|Jay Haas
|71-74—145
|Robert Karlsson
|74-71—145
|Jeff Maggert
|71-74—145
|Jeff Sluman
|73-72—145
|Olin Browne
|74-72—146
|Rod Pampling
|71-75—146
|Roger Rowland
|74-72—146
|Timothy Bogue
|75-72—147
|John Huston
|72-75—147
|Jesper Parnevik
|72-75—147
|David Frost
|72-76—148
|Michael Muehr
|75-74—149
|Tim Herron
|73-77—150
