DICK’S Sporting Goods Open Tour Scores

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 10:16 PM

Saturday

At En-Joie GC

Endicott, N.Y.

Purse: $2.1 million

Yardage: 6,994; Par: 72

Second Round

Mike Weir 67-65—132
Padraig Harrington 66-67—133
Ernie Els 67-68—135
Vijay Singh 65-70—135
Jim Furyk 65-71—136
Tom Pernice 68-68—136
Gene Sauers 69-67—136
Doug Barron 69-68—137
Shane Bertsch 68-69—137
Paul Broadhurst 68-69—137
Darren Clarke 65-72—137
Thongchai Jaidee 70-67—137
Scott McCarron 68-69—137
Stuart Appleby 68-70—138
Alex Cejka 68-70—138
Matt Gogel 70-68—138
Andrew Johnson 68-70—138
Rob Labritz 69-69—138
Bernhard Langer 71-67—138
Corey Pavin 69-69—138
Ken Tanigawa 69-69—138
Michael Allen 70-69—139
John Daly 72-67—139
Ken Duke 70-69—139
Joe Durant 69-70—139
Bob Estes 74-65—139
Steve Flesch 69-70—139
Rocco Mediate 70-69—139
Brett Quigley 70-69—139
David Toms 70-69—139
Marco Dawson 69-71—140
David McKenzie 70-70—140
Scott Parel 70-70—140
Tim Petrovic 73-67—140
Y.E. Yang 67-73—140
Russ Cochran 71-70—141
Glen Day 70-71—141
Fred Funk 70-71—141
Miguel Angel Jimenez 72-69—141
Brandt Jobe 67-74—141
Billy Mayfair 72-69—141
Duffy Waldorf 66-75—141
Billy Andrade 70-72—142
David Duval 72-70—142
Ricardo Gonzalez 71-71—142
Mike Goodes 72-70—142
Paul Goydos 69-73—142
Kent Jones 71-71—142
Wes Short 75-67—142
Joey Sindelar 72-70—142
Mario Tiziani 69-73—142
Cameron Beckman 73-70—143
Chris DiMarco 71-72—143
Lee Janzen 76-67—143
Colin Montgomerie 72-71—143
Dicky Pride 71-72—143
Robert Allenby 72-72—144
Woody Austin 71-73—144
David Branshaw 74-70—144
Tom Byrum 72-72—144
Scott Dunlap 72-72—144
John Senden 74-70—144
Kevin Sutherland 75-69—144
Steven Alker 71-74—145
Tom Gillis 74-71—145
Jay Haas 71-74—145
Robert Karlsson 74-71—145
Jeff Maggert 71-74—145
Jeff Sluman 73-72—145
Olin Browne 74-72—146
Rod Pampling 71-75—146
Roger Rowland 74-72—146
Timothy Bogue 75-72—147
John Huston 72-75—147
Jesper Parnevik 72-75—147
David Frost 72-76—148
Michael Muehr 75-74—149
Tim Herron 73-77—150

