WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts | Explainer: How a big nuclear plant is endangered | Russians buy last goods from H&M, IKEA
Home » Sports » Czech Republic midfielder Jankto…

Czech Republic midfielder Jankto moves to Sparta from Getafe

The Associated Press

August 10, 2022, 7:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Republic midfielder Jakub Jankto moved to Sparta Prague on a one-year loan from Getafe, the Czech club said Wednesday.

Sparta has an option to sign the 26-year-old midfielder on a permanent contract.

Jankto joined Getafe a year ago and made 14 appearances in Spain’s top tier last season, struggling after a calf muscle injury in the fall. He previously played for Sampdoria and Udinese in Serie A.

Jankto has made 45 appearances for the Czech Republic.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Navy sets up new command to help with flailing recruiting numbers

Pentagon advisers want DoD to build out agreements between small and large defense businesses

From IT to workforce to CX, agencies must justify their investments decisions in 2024

USPS expects to raise mail rates again next year, warns it remains in 'financial hole'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up