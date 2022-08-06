WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism | Red Cross asked to help find loved ones
Cool Papa Bell scores biggest upset in Hambletonian history

The Associated Press

August 6, 2022, 7:20 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Cool Papa Bell scored the biggest upset in the history of the Hambletonian, charging late to edge filly Joviality S by three-quarters of a length in a wild finish to the most prestigious race for 3-year-old in trotting.

The stunning victory by the 52-1 shot gave trainer Jim Campbell a sweep of both the Hambletonian and the Hambletonian Oaks on Saturday. It also gave up-and-coming driver Todd McCarthy his first Hambletonian win.

The colt named in honor of baseball Hall of Famer and former Negro leagues legend James Thomas Bell paid $106, $25.40 and $10.20 after trotting the mile at the Meadowlands in 1:51.3.

The previous biggest upset was when Amigo Hall paid $57 after winning in 2003.

Joviality S, who was trying to become the third filly in five years to win the Hambletonian, returned $4.40 and $3.20 as runner-up with Brian Sears in the bike. Temporal Hanover, driven by Orjan Kihlstrom, paid $6.60 to show in the field of 10.

Heavily favored Rebuff and driver Tim Tetrick finished sixth after leading the field entering the stretch. Third choice Jiggy Jog S, the other filly in the race, finished fourth.

In the Oaks, Tetrick moved Fashion Schooner quickly from the outside No. 10 post, took the lead early and posted a 2 1/4-length victory. The filly trotted the mile in 1:51.2 in winning for the fifth time in eight starts this year.

Warrawee Xenia and Venerable, the last weekend’s elimination winners and the heavy favorites, both broke stride and never were in contention.

