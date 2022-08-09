WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian disinformation spreading | US pledges $1 billion more rockets | Accusations over nuclear plant attacks
Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana joins Everton from Lille

The Associated Press

August 9, 2022, 9:49 AM

LONDON (AP) — After taking advice from his international teammate Romelu Lukaku, Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana joined Everton on Tuesday from Lille.

Everton said the 20-year-old Onana signed a five-year deal. It did not reveal the transfer fee Everton will pay the French club. British media reported it was about 35 million euros ($36 million).

The Senegal-born Onana made his Belgium debut against the Netherlands in June as a halftime substitute in a 4-1 loss in the Nations League.

Lukaku, who had four prolific years as a forward at Everton through 2017, helped Onana decide to join Everton.

“I’ve heard from Romelu Lukaku, who told me a lot about the club,” said Onana. “For me, it was an easy decision, because everyone here showed me that they really want me and they have a plan for me.”

Everton said Onana will wear the No. 8 shirt which is also a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who wore the number at the start of his Los Angeles Lakers career.

