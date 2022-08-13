WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian GDP drops 4% | Ship reaches Ukraine to load up with wheat | UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive
Bassett loaned to Fortuna Sittard after spell with Feyenoord

The Associated Press

August 13, 2022, 9:26 AM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — American midfielder Cole Bassett was recalled by Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids from his loan to Feyenoord Rotterdam on Saturday and then loaned to the Dutch club Fortuna Sittard for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

Feyenoord retained its option to buy Bassett’s rights from the Rapids at the end of the loan.

The 21-year-old from Littleton, Colorado, was loaned to Feyenoord for 18 months on Jan. 20. He debuted on Feb. 20 against Cambuur and made seven appearances last season, getting his only assist against Utrecht on April 24.

Bassett entered in the 84th minute of last Sunday’s opening 5-2 win at Vitesse.

He made his MLS debut in 2018 and has 13 goals in 72 regular-season games. Bassett made his U.S. national team debut on Dec. 18 and scored in the 89th minute of a 1-0 exhibition win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

