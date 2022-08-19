All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 73 46 .613 _ Tampa Bay 63 54 .538…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 73 46 .613 _ Tampa Bay 63 54 .538 9 Toronto 63 54 .538 9 Baltimore 61 57 .517 11½ Boston 59 60 .496 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 63 55 .534 _ Minnesota 61 55 .526 1 Chicago 61 58 .513 2½ Kansas City 48 72 .400 16 Detroit 45 75 .375 19

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 77 43 .642 _ Seattle 65 54 .546 11½ Texas 53 65 .449 23 Los Angeles 51 67 .432 25 Oakland 43 76 .361 33½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 76 43 .639 _ Atlanta 73 47 .608 3½ Philadelphia 65 52 .556 10 Miami 52 66 .441 23½ Washington 40 80 .333 36½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 66 51 .564 _ Milwaukee 63 54 .538 3 Chicago 50 67 .427 16 Cincinnati 46 70 .397 19½ Pittsburgh 46 72 .390 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 81 36 .692 _ San Diego 66 55 .545 17 San Francisco 59 59 .500 22½ Arizona 55 63 .466 26½ Colorado 51 69 .425 31½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Texas 10, Oakland 3

Houston 21, Chicago White Sox 5

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 1

Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Friday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (White 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-5), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3) at Detroit (Alexander 2-7), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 7-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 5-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-6), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 5-8) at Minnesota (Archer 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-8) at Atlanta (Strider 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 13, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Arizona 5, San Francisco 0

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Washington 3, San Diego 1

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-9), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-8) at Atlanta (Strider 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Colorado (Feltner 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-12), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-8) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-6), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

