WAR IN UKRAINE: US poised to announce new military aid, drones for Ukraine | 2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

August 19, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 73 46 .613 _
Tampa Bay 63 54 .538 9
Toronto 63 54 .538 9
Baltimore 61 57 .517 11½
Boston 59 60 .496 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 63 55 .534 _
Minnesota 61 55 .526 1
Chicago 61 58 .513
Kansas City 48 72 .400 16
Detroit 45 75 .375 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 77 43 .642 _
Seattle 65 54 .546 11½
Texas 53 65 .449 23
Los Angeles 51 67 .432 25
Oakland 43 76 .361 33½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 76 43 .639 _
Atlanta 73 47 .608
Philadelphia 65 52 .556 10
Miami 52 66 .441 23½
Washington 40 80 .333 36½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 66 51 .564 _
Milwaukee 63 54 .538 3
Chicago 50 67 .427 16
Cincinnati 46 70 .397 19½
Pittsburgh 46 72 .390 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 81 36 .692 _
San Diego 66 55 .545 17
San Francisco 59 59 .500 22½
Arizona 55 63 .466 26½
Colorado 51 69 .425 31½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Texas 10, Oakland 3

Houston 21, Chicago White Sox 5

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 1

Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Friday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (White 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-5), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3) at Detroit (Alexander 2-7), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 7-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 5-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-6), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 5-8) at Minnesota (Archer 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-8) at Atlanta (Strider 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 13, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Arizona 5, San Francisco 0

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Washington 3, San Diego 1

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-9), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-8) at Atlanta (Strider 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Colorado (Feltner 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-12), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-8) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-6), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

GSA announces small increase to per diem lodging rates for 2023

Five federal workforce items on Congress’ to-do list

USDA’s new answer to cutting food waste by 50%: Jelly ice

Army nearly ready to move thousands of users to BYOD, virtual desktop programs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up