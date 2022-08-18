WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

August 18, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 73 45 .619 _
Tampa Bay 62 54 .534 10
Toronto 62 54 .534 10
Baltimore 61 56 .521 11½
Boston 59 59 .500 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 63 55 .534 _
Minnesota 61 55 .526 1
Chicago 61 57 .517 2
Kansas City 48 71 .403 15½
Detroit 45 75 .375 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 76 43 .639 _
Seattle 65 54 .546 11
Texas 52 65 .444 23
Los Angeles 51 67 .432 24½
Oakland 43 75 .364 32½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 76 42 .644 _
Atlanta 72 47 .605
Philadelphia 65 52 .556 10½
Miami 52 66 .441 24
Washington 39 80 .328 37½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 65 51 .560 _
Milwaukee 62 54 .534 3
Chicago 49 67 .422 16
Cincinnati 46 70 .397 19
Pittsburgh 45 72 .385 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 81 35 .698 _
San Diego 66 54 .550 17
San Francisco 59 58 .504 22½
Arizona 54 63 .462 27½
Colorado 51 68 .429 31½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

Toronto 6, Baltimore 1

Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 7

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 8, Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Oakland 7, Texas 2

Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Baltimore (Lyles 9-9), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Cleveland (McKenzie 8-9), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 6-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-8) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 9-3) at Minnesota (Bundy 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 7-12) at Oakland (Irvin 6-10), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 2

San Diego 10, Miami 3

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 9, Atlanta 7

St. Louis 5, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 1

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 9-5), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 10-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-9), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 8-9) at Colorado (Ureña 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 9-9) at Arizona (Henry 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-5) at San Diego (Snell 5-6), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OMB’s Coleman to step down from federal personnel role

GSA’s Zvenyach leaving federal service

GSA announces small increase to per diem lodging rates for 2023

State Dept launching two fellowships to build diverse next-generation workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up