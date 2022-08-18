All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 73 45 .619 _ Tampa Bay 62 54 .534…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 73 45 .619 _ Tampa Bay 62 54 .534 10 Toronto 62 54 .534 10 Baltimore 61 56 .521 11½ Boston 59 59 .500 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 63 55 .534 _ Minnesota 61 55 .526 1 Chicago 61 57 .517 2 Kansas City 48 71 .403 15½ Detroit 45 75 .375 19

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 76 43 .639 _ Seattle 65 54 .546 11 Texas 52 65 .444 23 Los Angeles 51 67 .432 24½ Oakland 43 75 .364 32½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 76 42 .644 _ Atlanta 72 47 .605 4½ Philadelphia 65 52 .556 10½ Miami 52 66 .441 24 Washington 39 80 .328 37½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 65 51 .560 _ Milwaukee 62 54 .534 3 Chicago 49 67 .422 16 Cincinnati 46 70 .397 19 Pittsburgh 45 72 .385 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 81 35 .698 _ San Diego 66 54 .550 17 San Francisco 59 58 .504 22½ Arizona 54 63 .462 27½ Colorado 51 68 .429 31½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

Toronto 6, Baltimore 1

Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 7

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 8, Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Oakland 7, Texas 2

Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Baltimore (Lyles 9-9), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Cleveland (McKenzie 8-9), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 6-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-8) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 9-3) at Minnesota (Bundy 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 7-12) at Oakland (Irvin 6-10), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 2

San Diego 10, Miami 3

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 9, Atlanta 7

St. Louis 5, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 1

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 9-5), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 10-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-9), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 8-9) at Colorado (Ureña 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 9-9) at Arizona (Henry 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-5) at San Diego (Snell 5-6), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

