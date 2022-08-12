WAR IN UKRAINE: UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive | West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

August 12, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 71 41 .634 _
Toronto 60 50 .545 10
Tampa Bay 58 52 .527 12
Baltimore 58 53 .523 12½
Boston 55 58 .487 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 59 52 .532 _
Minnesota 57 53 .518
Chicago 56 56 .500
Kansas City 47 66 .416 13
Detroit 43 70 .381 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 72 41 .637 _
Seattle 61 52 .540 11
Texas 49 62 .441 22
Los Angeles 49 63 .438 22½
Oakland 41 71 .366 30½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 73 39 .652 _
Atlanta 66 46 .589 7
Philadelphia 62 49 .559 10½
Miami 50 61 .450 22½
Washington 37 76 .327 36½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 61 50 .550 _
Milwaukee 60 50 .545 ½
Chicago 46 65 .414 15
Pittsburgh 45 67 .402 16½
Cincinnati 44 67 .396 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 77 33 .700 _
San Diego 63 51 .553 16
San Francisco 54 57 .486 23½
Arizona 51 60 .459 26½
Colorado 50 64 .439 29

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Houston 7, Texas 3

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 4, Baltimore 3

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 8-8) at Toronto (White 1-3), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 4-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-5), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 6-12), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 7-11) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Miami 3, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 8, St. Louis 6

Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 2

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Anderson 9-6) at Miami (Luzardo 3-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-5) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 6-4) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 6-12), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 8-8) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Colorado (Ureña 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 10-5), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

