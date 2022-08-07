All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 70 38 .648 _ Toronto 59 48 .551 10½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 70 38 .648 _ Toronto 59 48 .551 10½ Tampa Bay 57 50 .533 12½ Baltimore 56 51 .523 13½ Boston 54 55 .495 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 57 50 .533 _ Cleveland 55 52 .514 2 Chicago 54 53 .505 3 Kansas City 43 65 .398 14½ Detroit 43 66 .394 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 70 39 .642 _ Seattle 58 51 .532 12 Texas 48 59 .449 21 Los Angeles 46 62 .426 23½ Oakland 41 67 .380 28½

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 69 39 .639 _ Atlanta 64 45 .587 5½ Philadelphia 59 48 .551 9½ Miami 48 59 .449 20½ Washington 36 73 .330 33½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 59 48 .551 _ Milwaukee 58 49 .542 1 Chicago 43 63 .406 15½ Cincinnati 43 63 .406 15½ Pittsburgh 43 64 .402 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 74 33 .692 _ San Diego 61 49 .555 14½ San Francisco 52 55 .486 22 Arizona 47 59 .443 26½ Colorado 48 62 .436 27½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Houston 1

Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 5, Boston 4

Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 0

St. Louis 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

San Francisco 7, Oakland 3

Minnesota 7, Toronto 3

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 1, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-4) at Oakland (Irvin 6-8), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-4), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 5, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 0

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 11, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 2, 2nd game

St. Louis 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

San Francisco 7, Oakland 3

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Dunn 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 8-5), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Arizona (Gallen 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 7-9) at San Diego (Snell 4-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

