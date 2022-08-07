WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism | Red Cross asked to help find loved ones
Home » Sports » Arango sparks LAFC to…

Arango sparks LAFC to 4-1 romp over Real Salt Lake

The Associated Press

August 7, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Cristian Arango scored a goal in each half and Los Angeles FC cruised to a 4-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Arango’s first netter gave LAFC (16-4-3) a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute, but Sergio Córdova answered three minutes later for RSL (9-8-7) to tie the match.

Kellyn Acosta gave LAFC the lead for good with a goal in the 17th minute.

Arango made it 3-1 in the 60th minute with his 11th goal of the season and Gareth Bale capped the scoring in the 87th.

Maxime Crépeau had two saves for LAFC. Zac MacMath saved four shots for RSL.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

Feds’ pay lags 22.5% behind private sector, the Federal Salary Council reports

Air Force providing vaccines for airmen as monkeypox cases rise

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up