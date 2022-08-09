AP WNBA Power Poll

WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea | Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas | US pledges $1 billion more rockets | Russian disinformation spreading
The Associated Press

August 9, 2022, 2:00 PM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 9-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through August, 9. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Chicago (8) 25 8 107 1 1 2
2. Las Vegas (1) 13 10 100 2 1 2
3. Connecticut 22 11 90 3 3 3
4. Seattle 20 13 79 4 4 5
5. Washington 20 14 72 5 4 5
6. Dallas 17 16 65 6 5 8
7. Minnesota 13 20 46 7 7 11
8. Phoenix 14 19 44 8 7 11
9. Atlanta 14 19 38 9 7 11
10. New York 13 20 32 10 7 11
11. Los Angeles 13 20 20 11 10 11
12. Indiana 5 29 9 12 12 12

