AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 9-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through August,…

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 9-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through August, 9. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Chicago (8) 25 8 107 1 1 2 2. Las Vegas (1) 13 10 100 2 1 2 3. Connecticut 22 11 90 3 3 3 4. Seattle 20 13 79 4 4 5 5. Washington 20 14 72 5 4 5 6. Dallas 17 16 65 6 5 8 7. Minnesota 13 20 46 7 7 11 8. Phoenix 14 19 44 8 7 11 9. Atlanta 14 19 38 9 7 11 10. New York 13 20 32 10 7 11 11. Los Angeles 13 20 20 11 10 11 12. Indiana 5 29 9 12 12 12

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.