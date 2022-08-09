AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 9-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through August, 9. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Chicago (8)
|25
|8
|107
|1
|1
|2
|2. Las Vegas (1)
|13
|10
|100
|2
|1
|2
|3. Connecticut
|22
|11
|90
|3
|3
|3
|4. Seattle
|20
|13
|79
|4
|4
|5
|5. Washington
|20
|14
|72
|5
|4
|5
|6. Dallas
|17
|16
|65
|6
|5
|8
|7. Minnesota
|13
|20
|46
|7
|7
|11
|8. Phoenix
|14
|19
|44
|8
|7
|11
|9. Atlanta
|14
|19
|38
|9
|7
|11
|10. New York
|13
|20
|32
|10
|7
|11
|11. Los Angeles
|13
|20
|20
|11
|10
|11
|12. Indiana
|5
|29
|9
|12
|12
|12
