Albon extends deal to continue driving for F1 team Williams

LONDON (AP) — Alex Albon has signed a multi-year contract extension to continue driving for Formula One team Williams. The…

LONDON (AP) — Alex Albon has signed a multi-year contract extension to continue driving for Formula One team Williams.

The 26-year-old Albon joined Williams this season as a replacement for George Russell, who moved to Mercedes.

Williams said on Wednesday that the London-born Thai had signed a “multi-year agreement,” but it didn’t specify the length of the extension.

“It’s really exciting to be staying with Williams Racing for 2023 and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve as a team in the remainder of this season and next year,” Albon said. “The team is pushing hard to progress, and I am really motivated to continue this journey and further develop our learnings together.”

Albon has accounted for all of the team’s points — three — this season with a 10th-place finish in Australia and ninth in Miami. Nicholas Latifi is Williams’ other driver.

Team principal Jost Capito called Albon a “tremendous driver.”

“Alex brings a great blend of skill and insightful learnings that will help bring the team greater success in the future,” Capito said. “He’s a fierce competitor, has proved a popular and loyal team member and we are delighted that he will provide a stable base for us to continue to develop in this new F1 car era.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.