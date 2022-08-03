WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian corn ship anchored for inspection | Europe saves as Russian gas wanes | Russia's new message against nuclear war | Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned
Home » Sports » Albon extends deal to…

Albon extends deal to continue driving for F1 team Williams

The Associated Press

August 3, 2022, 12:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Alex Albon has signed a multi-year contract extension to continue driving for Formula One team Williams.

The 26-year-old Albon joined Williams this season as a replacement for George Russell, who moved to Mercedes.

Williams said on Wednesday that the London-born Thai had signed a “multi-year agreement,” but it didn’t specify the length of the extension.

“It’s really exciting to be staying with Williams Racing for 2023 and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve as a team in the remainder of this season and next year,” Albon said. “The team is pushing hard to progress, and I am really motivated to continue this journey and further develop our learnings together.”

Albon has accounted for all of the team’s points — three — this season with a 10th-place finish in Australia and ninth in Miami. Nicholas Latifi is Williams’ other driver.

Team principal Jost Capito called Albon a “tremendous driver.”

“Alex brings a great blend of skill and insightful learnings that will help bring the team greater success in the future,” Capito said. “He’s a fierce competitor, has proved a popular and loyal team member and we are delighted that he will provide a stable base for us to continue to develop in this new F1 car era.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Lawmakers flag concerns with payment delays, cost overruns for Coast Guard’s new financial system

Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits

Senate appropriators propose to repeal Hyde, add tens of billions to Defense budget

Data analysis raises alarms over spending on critical technologies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up