Agada sparks Sporting KC to 4-2 victory over Galaxy

The Associated Press

August 7, 2022, 12:05 AM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — William Agada scored his first two goals of the season and Sporting Kansas City rolled to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday.

Erik Thommy gave Sporting KC (6-14-5) an early lead with a goal in the 10th minute and Agada added goals in the 40th and the fifth minute of stoppage time to make it 3-0 at halftime. Thommy’s goal was his first.

Javier “Chicarita” Hernández pulled the Galaxy (9-11-3) within 3-2 with a goal in the 83rd minute and another on a penalty kick two minutes into stoppage time. Chicarita is tied for the team lead with nine scores.

Dániel Sallói added an insurance goal — his fifth — for Sporting KC in the fifth minute.

John Pulskamp had one save for Sporting KC. Jonathan Bond saved four for the Galaxy.

