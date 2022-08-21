WAR IN UKRAINE: Daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’ killed | Fight to save premature babies | Global economy under threat | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge
Agada sparks Sporting KC to 4-1 romp over Portland

The Associated Press

August 21, 2022, 9:55 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — William Agada scored two goals and Sporting Kansas City cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

Agada gave Sporting KC (7-15-5) a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute. Andreu Fontàs found the net in the 40th minute and Erik Thommy scored two minutes later as Sporting KC took a 3-0 lead into halftime.

Agada polished off his brace in the 75th minute with his fifth goal of the season. He also picked up an assist on Thommy’s score.

Portland (7-8-12) avoided a shutout on a goal by Sebastián Blanco — his sixth — in the 90th minute.

John Pulskamp had four saves for Sporting KC. Aljaz Ivacic saved five shots for Portland.

Portland came in 4-0-3 in its last seven matches with Sporting KC. The Timbers have matched a team-record five-match winless streak set in 2019.

Portland set a team record for goals in a 7-2 win over Sporting KC on May 14.

