Wimbledon updates | Djokovic, Jabeur play on Centre Court

The Associated Press

July 5, 2022, 6:01 AM

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

11 a.m.

Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will be first on Centre Court in the quarterfinals of the grass-court Grand Slam and third-seeded Ons Jabeur will follow.

The top-seeded Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner of Italy in the main stadium.

Jabeur will then face Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.

On No. 1 Court, Tatjana Maria will play Jule Niemeier. The two Germans have never been this far at a Grand Slam tournament. Ninth-seeded Cam Norrie will then take on David Goffin in the later match.

Norrie is looking to become only the fourth British man to reach the Wimbledon semifinals in the Open era. Andy Murray, Tim Henman and Roger Taylor are the others.

