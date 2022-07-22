WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Home » Sports » Wasserman buys Jet Sports…

Wasserman buys Jet Sports in baseball agent consolidation

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 1:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wasserman Media Group, whose baseball division is headed by Joel Wolfe, acquired Jet Sports, the agency headed by B.B. Abbott, in a consolidation in the representation industry.

Jet’s clients include Byron Buxton, Matt Olson, Chris Sale, Zack Wheeler, Charlie Morton and Corey Kluber.

Abbott becomes an executive vice president and managing executive, Wasserman said Friday. He joins Wasseman’s baseball division along with agents Andrew Lowenthal, Al Goetz, Hank Sargent, Alex Ott, Tyler Pastornicky and Blaise Salter.

Wolfe also is a Wasserman executive vice president and managing executive. Wasseman’s existing clients included Giancarlo Stanton, Nolan Arenado, Yu Darvish, DJ LeMahieu, Trevor Story, José Berríos and Javy Báez.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

VA scraps last EHR go-live date in FY 2022, amid IG accounts of patient harm

It’s not just the private sector — agencies are competing with each other for cyber talent

House advances some key agency spending provisions for 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up