Veteran goalkeeper Pepe Reina signs for Villarreal

MADRID (AP) — Veteran goalkeeper Pepe Reina is returning to the Spanish league after agreeing to a one-year deal with…

MADRID (AP) — Veteran goalkeeper Pepe Reina is returning to the Spanish league after agreeing to a one-year deal with Villarreal, the club said Friday.

Reina originally played for Villarreal from 2002-2005 before making the leap to Liverpool, where he established himself as a top player at his position.

Reina will turn 40 in August. He last played for Lazio in Italy, after stints with AC Milan, Aston Villa, Napoli and Bayern Munich. He arrives to Villarreal as a free agent.

On joining Unai Emery’s team, Reina will likely serve as a backup to Gerónimo Rulli after longtime Villarreal goalie Sergio Asenjo moved to Valladolid.

Reina started his career in Barcelona’s youth academy. In eight seasons for Liverpool, he helped the team win the FA Cup in 2006 and the English League Cup in 2012. He won the 2015 Bundesliga title with Bayern and the 2014 Italian Cup with Napoli.

Reina was a backup on the Spain teams that won the 2010 World Cup and the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.