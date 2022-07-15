RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
TSR’s Pruett, Hagan fastest at NHRA Mile-High Nationals

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 11:28 PM

MORRISON, Colo. (AP) — Tony Stewart Racing teammates Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan topped the opening day of qualifying Friday in the NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway.

Pruett had a 3.788-second run at 326.79 mph in her Top Fuel dragster. Hagan ran a 3.927 at 319.07 in Funny Car in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

“This is extremely cool. I mean, you always believe it can happen,” Pruett said. “Matt and I said it all week. You have to be positive, and we talk about simultaneously parking our cars in winner’s circle. For us both to hold on to our No. 1 is a cool feeling, especially at our Dodge race. I’m so incredibly happy right now.”

Aaron Stanfield led in Pro Stock and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Stanfield had a 6.946 at 196.73 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Smith set the track record on an EBR with a 7.107 at 189.31.

The field for the final eliminations Sunday will be set Saturday.

