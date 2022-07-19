Maryland Primary: Voters head to polls | Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Montgomery Co. races | Prince George’s Co. races
Trevisan out with injury, Putintseva advances in Palermo

The Associated Press

July 19, 2022, 1:01 PM

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Top-seeded Martina Trevisan withdrew from the Palermo Ladies Open on Tuesday because of a back injury, but No. 2 seed Yulia Putintseva advanced after comfortably winning her opening match.

Putintseva of Kazakhstan beat Jaimee Fourlis 6-3, 6-1 and will face either American Lauren Davis or Frenchwoman Diane Parry in the round of 16.

Trevisan was replaced by lucky loser Carolina Alves, who will face Elina Avanesyan later in a repeat of their match in the final round of qualifying.

Seventh-seeded Anna Bondar beat Clara Burel 6-4, 6-4 and Lucia Bronzetti eliminated Wang Xiyu 6-3, 6-3.

