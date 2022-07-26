WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian goal to oust Ukraine's president | Using 'raves' to rebuild villages | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return | Russia says strike on port hit military targets
Tour de France Women’s Results

The Associated Press

July 26, 2022, 12:30 AM

Sunday
2nd Stage
A 136.4-km (84.75-mile) Meaux—Provins

1. Marianne Vos, Netherlands, Jumbo Visma, 14:02.

2. Silvia Persico, Valcar-Travel & Service, Italy, same time.

3. Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Poland, Canyon // Sram Racing, same time.

4. Elisa Longo Borghini, Italy, Trek Segafredo, :02 behind.

5. Maike Van Der Duin, Netherlands, Le Col-Wahoo, :12.

6. Lorena Wiebes, Netherlands, DSM, :31.

7. Julie De Wilde, Belgium, Plantar-Pura, same time.

8. Rachele Barbieri, Italy, LIV Racing Xstra, same time.

9. Lotte Kopecky, Germany, SD Worx, same time.

10. Maria Giulia Confalonieri, Italy, Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team, same time.

Also

26. Veronica Ewers, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, :36 behind.

44. Lily Williams, United States, Human Powered Health, :58.

67. Krista Doebel-Hickok, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, 3:20.

75. Emily Newsom, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, 3:22.

97. Kristin Faulkner, United States, Team Bikeexchange-Jayco, 3:24.

123. Leah Thomas, United States, Trek Segafredo, 6:25.

Overall Standings

1. Marianne Vos, Netherlands, Team Jumbo Visma, 5:07:46.

2. Silvia Persico, Italy, Valcar-Travel & Service, :10 behind.

3. Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Poland, Canyon // Sram Racing, :12.

4. Elisa Longo Borghini, Italy, Trek Segafredo, :18.

5. Maike Van Der Duin, Netherlands, Le Col-Wahoo, :28.

6. Lorena Wiebes, Netherlands, Team DSM, :35

7. Lotte Kopecky, Germany, SD Worx, :41.

8. Rachele Barbieri, Italy, LIV Racing Xstra, :45.

9. Julie De Wilde, Belgium, Plantar-Pura, same time.

10. Demi Vollering, Netherlands, Team SD Worx, same time.

Also

29. Veronica Ewers, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, :50 behind.

65. Lily Williams, United States, Human Powered Health, 3:34.

66. Krista Doebel-Hickok, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, 3:36.

85. Emily Newsom, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, 3:55.

92. Kristin Faulkner, United States, Team Bikeexchange-Jayco, 4:04.

116. Leah Thomas, United States, Trek Segafredo, 7:37.

Young Riders Standings

1. Maike Van Der Duin, Netherlands, Le Col-Wahoo, 5:08:14.

2. Julie De Wilde, Belgium, Plantar-Pura, :17 behind.

3. Anne Dorthe Ysland, Norway, Uno-X PRO Cycling, :22.

4. Pfeiffer Georgi, Britain, Team DSM, same time.

5. Ilse Pluimers, Netherlands, AG Insurance-NXTG Team, same time.

6. Julia Borgstrom, Sweden, AG Insurance-NXTG Team, :same time.

7. Shirin Van Anrooij, Netherlands, Trek Segafredo, :39.

8. Mischa Bredewold, Netherlands, Parkhotel Valkenburg, same time.

9. Henrietta Christie, New Zealand, Human Powered Health, :47.

10. Victoire Berteau, Vrance, Human COFIDIS Women Team, 1:26.

Mountain Standings

1. Femke Markus, Netherlands, Parkhotel Valkenburg, 2 points.

2. Femke Gerritse, Netherlands, Parhotel Valkenburg, 2.

3. Anna Dorthe Ysland, Norway, Uno-X Pro Cycling, 1.

4. Marit Raaijmakers, Netherlands, Human Powered Health, 1.

