Tottenham signs Brazil forward Richarlison from Everton

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 4:33 AM

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has completed the signing of Brazil forward Richarlison from Everton.

The two clubs said Friday that Richarlison has signed a five-year deal with Tottenham, moving to London after four years at Goodison Park. British media reported that the transfer fee was 60 million pounds ($73 million).

The 25-year-old forward made 152 appearances for Everton in all competitions, scoring 53 goals. He has scored 48 goals in a total of 173 Premier League appearances for Everton and Watford, the London club he joined from Fluminense in 2017.

Richarlison becomes Tottenham’s fourth summer signing, following Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma. He adds another attacking option for manager Antonio Conte, who has relied heavily on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min for goals.

