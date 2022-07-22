Thomas has first triple-double as Sun beat Lynx 94-84

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had the first triple-double in franchise history, DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had the first triple-double in franchise history, DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and the Connecticut Sun beat the Minnesota Lynx 94-84 Friday night.

Thomas made 7 of 13 from the field and finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists — the 17th triple-double in WNBA history — and three steals. Courtney Williams also scored 15 points for Connecticut (18-9) and Brionna Jones and Bria Hartley scored 11 apiece.

Aerial Powers led the Lynx (10-18) with 14 points and Rachel Banham added 11. Sylvia Fowles, Kayla McBride and Nikolina Milic scored 12 points apiece.

SKY 89, WINGS 83

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 19 points and Julie Allemand had 11 of her season-high 13 in the fourth quarter to lead Chicago to its sixth straight win.

Candace Parker had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Sky (21-6). Emma Meesseman added 13 points, a season-high nine assists and three blocks, and Allie Quigley scored 10 points.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 28 points to lead Dallas (11-15). Isabelle Harrison had 18 on 8-of-10 shooting, Teaira McCowan added 15 points and Kayla Thornton scored 11.

Ogunbowale made two 3-pointers in the final 4 minutes for Dallas, but Allemand had a 3, a layup and three free throws to seal Chicago’s win.

