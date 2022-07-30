WAR IN UKRAINE: Red Cross requests access to prison after POWS die | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine | US finds it's hard to shun Russia | Zelenskyy visits port
Home » Sports » Stuver perfect in net,…

Stuver perfect in net, Ring scores; Austin beats Sporting KC

The Associated Press

July 30, 2022, 11:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Brad Stuver delivered a four-save shutout while Alexander Ring scored in Austin’s 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Ring put Austin (13-5-5) ahead for good at 1-0 in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

Austin also got one goal from Sebastian Driussi.

Sporting KC (5-14-5) outshot Austin 11-9, with four shots on goal to three for Austin.

Both teams next play Saturday, with Austin hosting the San Jose Earthquakes while Sporting KC hosts the LA Galaxy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Automation is driving USCIS’s cyber improvements

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

Senate Democrats support Biden’s 4.6% federal pay raise proposal

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up