FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: What's open and closed? | 'Beautiful' firework viewing weather | Road closures and restrictions | National Mall fireworks | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » Sports » Shinyashiki scores to lift…

Shinyashiki scores to lift Charlotte FC past Dynamo 2-1

The Associated Press

July 3, 2022, 10:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Andre Shinyashiki’s goal led Charlotte FC to a 2-1 victory Sunday over the Houston Dynamo.

Shinyashiki’s game-winner came in the 74th minute to put Charlotte (7-10-2) up 2-0. Brandt Bronico assisted the goal.

Fafa Picault scored the only goal for the Dynamo (6-9-3).

Charlotte outshot the Dynamo 9-6. Both teams had three shots on goal.

Kristijan Kahlina saved two of the three shots he faced for Charlotte. Steve Clark saved two of the four shots he faced for the Dynamo.

Both teams next play Saturday, with Charlotte hosting Nashville while the Dynamo host Dallas.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal groups, unions back paid leave for feds seeking abortion services

GSA hits the play button on POLARIS by finalizing solicitation updates

USPS meets financial health goal, falls short on delivery, CX targets in FY 2021

Aside from G, all TSP funds drop for June

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up