MONTREAL (AP) — Remi Walter broke a tie in the 63rd minute in Sporting Kansas City’s 2-1 victory over Montreal…

Listen now to WTOP News

MONTREAL (AP) — Remi Walter broke a tie in the 63rd minute in Sporting Kansas City’s 2-1 victory over Montreal on Saturday night.

Walter powered through the defense for the winner.

Roger Espinoza tied it for Kansas City (5-11-4) in the 29th. Romell Quioto opened the scoring for Montreal (9-8-2) in the 13th.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.