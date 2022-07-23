WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Pera stuns Kontaveit in Hamburg for 2nd title in 7 days

The Associated Press

July 23, 2022, 9:02 AM

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — American player Bernarda Pera stunned top-seeded Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-4 to win the Hamburg European Open on Saturday for her second title in seven days.

The 81st-ranked Pera, who won her first WTA title in Budapest last week, saved three of the four break points she faced and took four of the six she created to beat Kontaveit, the world No. 2.

It was Pera’s 12th straight victory going back to the Budapest qualifiers after losing her previous five matches. The 27-year-old Pera defeated Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia in the Budapest final last Sunday.

Kontaveit was playing in her 16th career final and her first since February when she lost to Iga Swiatek in Doha. She had been going for her seventh singles title in the final against Pera.

But Pera avenged her loss to Kontaveit in their only previous meeting, 7-5, 6-1 in the first round at Wimbledon in June.

Lorenzo Musetti plays Francisco Cerundolo and Carlos Alcaraz faces Alex Molcan in the men’s semifinals later Saturday.

