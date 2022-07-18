Maryland Primary: Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Races to watch in Montgomery Co. | Races to watch in Prince George’s Co.
Home » Sports » Olczyk leaves Blackhawks broadcast,…

Olczyk leaves Blackhawks broadcast, set to join Kraken

The Associated Press

July 18, 2022, 7:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Eddie Olczyk is leaving the Chicago Blackhawks after 16 years as a color commentator on their television broadcasts.

He’s expected to work Seattle Kraken games next season, joining the team his brother Ricky works for as an assistant general manager.

“For 16 seasons, we were fortunate to have legendary broadcaster Eddie Olczyk bring Chicago Blackhawks hockey into the homes of our fans,” the team said in a statement Monday. “We are going to miss him as much as our fans will. Though we are disappointed to learn today that he has decided to go in another direction, Eddie will always be part of the Blackhawks family. We appreciate his many contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Olczyk also does national broadcasts for TNT. He has become one of the leading hockey voices in the U.S. after playing more than 1,000 NHL games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Long-term implications of AFGE's 'difficult decision' to disclaim ICE officers' union chapter

Is the security clearance process biased? Intel leaders aim to find out

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

Top intel official touts telework, increasing workplace flexibilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up