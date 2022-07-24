NHRA Mile-Sonoma Nationals Results

|Sunday
|At Sonoma Raceway
|Sonoma, Calif.
|Final finish orders
|Top Fuel
1. Brittany Force; 2. Mike Salinas; 3. Shawn Langdon; 4. Doug Kalitta; 5. Steve Torrence; 6. Leah Pruett; 7. Josh Hart; 8. Justin Ashley; 9. Clay Millican; 10. Austin Prock; 11. Antron Brown; 12. Alex Laughlin; 13. Ron August; 14. Jim Maroney; 15. Tony Schumacher; 16. Cameron Ferre.
|Funny Car
1. Bob Tasca III; 2. John Force; 3. Robert Hight; 4. Alexis DeJoria; 5. Blake Alexander; 6. J.R. Todd; 7. Jim Campbell; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Ron Capps; 10. Matt Hagan; 11. Steven Densham; 12. Jason Rupert; 13. Paul Lee; 14. Tim Wilkerson; 15. Terry Haddock; 16. Jeff Diehl.
|Pro Stock
1. Erica Enders; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Kyle Koretsky; 4. Aaron Stanfield; 5. Mason McGaha; 6. Dallas Glenn; 7. Bo Butner; 8. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 9. Cristian Cuadra; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Camrie Caruso; 12. Fernando Cuadra; 13. Steve Graham; 14. Chris McGaha; 15. Matt Hartford; 16. Fernando Cuadra Jr..
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Joey Gladstone; 2. Eddie Krawiec; 3. Angelle Sampey; 4. Jerry Savoie; 5. Steve Johnson; 6. Matt Smith; 7. Katie Sullivan; 8. Angie Smith; 9. Karen Stoffer; 10. Kelly Clontz; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Jianna Evaristo; 13. Scott Bottorff; 14. Lance Bonham.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Brittany Force, 3.709 seconds, 335.48 mph def. Mike Salinas, 3.741 seconds, 320.05 mph.
|Funny Car
Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.911, 325.61 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.998, 326.48.
|Pro Stock
Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.574, 196.62 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.565, 208.01.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.759, 200.68 def. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.758, 199.67.
|Competition Eliminator
Jim Cowan, Chevy Cobalt, 8.052, 166.52 def. Joe Mozeris, Dragster, 6.828, 190.94.
|Super Stock
Jody Lang, Chevy Malibu, 10.712, 122.37 def. Kyle Rizzoli, Chevy Camaro, 9.577, 137.75.
|Stock Eliminator
Justin Jerome, Plymouth Duster, 11.133, 103.54 def. Bryan Phillips, Pontiac Firebird, Foul – Red Light.
|Super Comp
Tanner Theobald, Dragster, 8.922, 166.25 def. Toby Payne, Dragster, 8.923, 187.44.
|Super Gas
Evan Kowalski, Chevy Corvette, 9.904, 154.97 def. Beau Hicks, Corvette, 9.883, 158.86. Top Sportsman
Richard Okerman, Chevy Beretta, 7.248, 166.05 def. Michael Henry, Pontiac Firebird, 7.876, 167.38.
|Top Dragster
Thomas Bayer, Dragster, 6.134, 220.58 def. Melissa Murphy, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.
|Round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|First Round
Josh Hart, 3.733, 328.38 def. Clay Millican, 3.734, 327.35; Brittany Force, 3.662, 336.07 def. Austin Prock, 3.743, 321.04; Doug Kalitta, 3.719, 325.30 def. Ron August, 3.966, 261.72; Leah Pruett, 3.729, 328.86 def. Jim Maroney, 4.443, 187.42; Mike Salinas, 3.709, 323.66 def. Cameron Ferre, Broke – No Show; Justin Ashley, 3.752, 323.58 def. Alex Laughlin, 3.803, 315.56; Steve Torrence, 3.687, 325.37 def. Tony Schumacher, 5.513, 129.16; Shawn Langdon, 3.743, 326.63 def. Antron Brown, 3.763, 324.05;
|Quarterfinals
Langdon, 3.734, 330.96 def. Pruett, 3.758, 323.97; Force, 3.663, 336.49 def. Torrence, 3.716, 329.18; Salinas, 3.701, 334.98 def. Ashley, 3.937, 246.03; Kalitta, 3.728, 332.02 def. Hart, 3.781, 326.95;
|Semifinals
Salinas, 3.844, 321.04 def. Kalitta, 4.354, 193.71; Force, 3.675, 337.75 def. Langdon, 3.787, 311.20;
|Final
Force, 3.709, 335.48 def. Salinas, 3.741, 320.05.
|Funny Car
First Round
Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.875, 330.07 def. Jason Rupert, Mustang, 4.091, 313.15; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.905, 328.78 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.935, 162.53; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.021, 260.31 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 6.624, 104.91; John Force, Camaro, 3.892, 332.18 def. Ron Capps, Supra, 3.920, 330.96; Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.911, 328.70 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.939, 330.23; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.977, 325.06 def. Steven Densham, Mustang, 4.084, 300.06; J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.999, 324.75 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.774, no speed; Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.004, 317.87 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.343, 213.67;
|Quarterfinals
DeJoria, 3.905, 330.80 def. Pedregon, 4.747, 169.83; Tasca III, 3.875, 329.91 def. Alexander, 3.952, 325.30; Force, 3.932, 330.88 def. Todd, 3.958, 326.16; Hight, 3.943, 324.75 def. Campbell, 3.997, 318.54;
|Semifinals
Force, 3.909, 328.38 def. DeJoria, 3.933, 325.06; Tasca III, 3.907, 326.87 def. Hight, 3.925, 326.56;
|Final
Tasca III, 3.911, 325.61 def. Force, 3.998, 326.48.
|Pro Stock
|First Round
Mason McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.540, 211.26 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 11.652, 75.46; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.722, 179.59 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 9.718, 94.07; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.549, 208.46 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.544, 208.59 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.547, 210.97; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.522, 210.21 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.544, 208.81; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.535, 211.33 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.632, 209.49; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.540, 208.33 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, 8.441, 113.84; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.517, 211.86 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, Foul – Red Light;
|Quarterfinals
Anderson, 6.572, 208.04 def. Butner, 6.579, 210.14; Koretsky, 6.558, 209.30 def. Coughlin Jr., 15.096, 55.20; Stanfield, 6.534, 210.28 def. Glenn, 6.552, 208.39; Enders, 6.540, 211.43 def. M. McGaha, 6.546, 211.03;
|Semifinals
Anderson, 6.557, 208.94 def. Koretsky, Broke; Enders, 6.527, 211.00 def. Stanfield, Foul – Red Light;
|Final
Enders, 6.574, 196.62 def. Anderson, 6.565, 208.01.
|Pro Stock Motorcylcle
|Round One
Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.780, 198.44 def. Angie Smith, 6.776, 203.00; Katie Sullivan, Suzuki, 6.814, 199.14 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.828, 198.82; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.772, 200.56 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.847, 196.36; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.723, 202.18 def. Ryan Oehler, 6.932, 195.62; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.758, 199.17 def. Scott Bottorff, Buell, 6.953, 193.05; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.747, 201.40 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.949, 192.99; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.752, 201.19 def. Lance Bonham, Buell, 9.689, 115.15;
|Quarterfinals
Savoie, 6.751, 199.70 def. Johnson, 6.731, 200.38; Sampey, 6.868, 200.50 was unopposed; Gladstone, 6.735, 202.18 def. Sullivan, 7.480, 134.38; Krawiec, 6.750, 200.41 def. M. Smith, 6.748, 201.46;
|Semifinals
Krawiec, 6.758, 200.29 def. Sampey, Foul – Red Light; Gladstone, 6.754, 200.71 def. Savoie, 6.849, 195.05;
|Final
Gladstone, 6.759, 200.68 def. Krawiec, 6.758, 199.67.
|Point Standings
|Top Fuel
1. Brittany Force, 982; 2. Mike Salinas, 976; 3. Justin Ashley, 842; 4. Steve Torrence, 804; 5. Josh Hart, 636; 6. (tie) Shawn Langdon, 601; Leah Pruett, 601; 8. Austin Prock, 570; 9. Doug Kalitta, 566; 10. Clay Millican, 551.
|Funny Car
1. Robert Hight, 1,133; 2. Matt Hagan, 989; 3. Ron Capps, 923; 4. John Force, 827; 5. Bob Tasca III, 733; 6. Cruz Pedregon, 647; 7. J.R. Todd, 615; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 600; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 522; 10. Chad Green, 440.
|Pro Stock
1. Erica Enders, 976; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 896; 3. Kyle Koretsky, 669; 4. Greg Anderson, 590; 5. Dallas Glenn, 561; 6. Mason McGaha, 541; 7. Matt Hartford, 489; 8. Camrie Caruso, 487; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 454; 10. Bo Butner, 443.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Angelle Sampey, 599; 2. Joey Gladstone, 597; 3. Steve Johnson, 587; 4. Matt Smith, 563; 5. Eddie Krawiec, 530; 6. Karen Stoffer, 501; 7. Angie Smith, 500; 8. Jerry Savoie, 468; 9. Marc Ingwersen, 346; 10. Jim Underdahl, 291.
