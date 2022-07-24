NHRA Mile-Sonoma Nationals Results

Sunday At Sonoma Raceway Sonoma, Calif. Final finish orders Top Fuel 1. Brittany Force; 2. Mike Salinas; 3. Shawn Langdon;…

1. Brittany Force; 2. Mike Salinas; 3. Shawn Langdon; 4. Doug Kalitta; 5. Steve Torrence; 6. Leah Pruett; 7. Josh Hart; 8. Justin Ashley; 9. Clay Millican; 10. Austin Prock; 11. Antron Brown; 12. Alex Laughlin; 13. Ron August; 14. Jim Maroney; 15. Tony Schumacher; 16. Cameron Ferre.

Funny Car

1. Bob Tasca III; 2. John Force; 3. Robert Hight; 4. Alexis DeJoria; 5. Blake Alexander; 6. J.R. Todd; 7. Jim Campbell; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Ron Capps; 10. Matt Hagan; 11. Steven Densham; 12. Jason Rupert; 13. Paul Lee; 14. Tim Wilkerson; 15. Terry Haddock; 16. Jeff Diehl.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Kyle Koretsky; 4. Aaron Stanfield; 5. Mason McGaha; 6. Dallas Glenn; 7. Bo Butner; 8. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 9. Cristian Cuadra; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Camrie Caruso; 12. Fernando Cuadra; 13. Steve Graham; 14. Chris McGaha; 15. Matt Hartford; 16. Fernando Cuadra Jr..

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Joey Gladstone; 2. Eddie Krawiec; 3. Angelle Sampey; 4. Jerry Savoie; 5. Steve Johnson; 6. Matt Smith; 7. Katie Sullivan; 8. Angie Smith; 9. Karen Stoffer; 10. Kelly Clontz; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Jianna Evaristo; 13. Scott Bottorff; 14. Lance Bonham.

Final Results Top Fuel

Brittany Force, 3.709 seconds, 335.48 mph def. Mike Salinas, 3.741 seconds, 320.05 mph.

Funny Car

Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.911, 325.61 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.998, 326.48.

Pro Stock

Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.574, 196.62 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.565, 208.01.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.759, 200.68 def. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.758, 199.67.

Competition Eliminator

Jim Cowan, Chevy Cobalt, 8.052, 166.52 def. Joe Mozeris, Dragster, 6.828, 190.94.

Super Stock

Jody Lang, Chevy Malibu, 10.712, 122.37 def. Kyle Rizzoli, Chevy Camaro, 9.577, 137.75.

Stock Eliminator

Justin Jerome, Plymouth Duster, 11.133, 103.54 def. Bryan Phillips, Pontiac Firebird, Foul – Red Light.

Super Comp

Tanner Theobald, Dragster, 8.922, 166.25 def. Toby Payne, Dragster, 8.923, 187.44.

Super Gas

Evan Kowalski, Chevy Corvette, 9.904, 154.97 def. Beau Hicks, Corvette, 9.883, 158.86. Top Sportsman

Richard Okerman, Chevy Beretta, 7.248, 166.05 def. Michael Henry, Pontiac Firebird, 7.876, 167.38.

Top Dragster

Thomas Bayer, Dragster, 6.134, 220.58 def. Melissa Murphy, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Round-by-round results Top Fuel First Round

Josh Hart, 3.733, 328.38 def. Clay Millican, 3.734, 327.35; Brittany Force, 3.662, 336.07 def. Austin Prock, 3.743, 321.04; Doug Kalitta, 3.719, 325.30 def. Ron August, 3.966, 261.72; Leah Pruett, 3.729, 328.86 def. Jim Maroney, 4.443, 187.42; Mike Salinas, 3.709, 323.66 def. Cameron Ferre, Broke – No Show; Justin Ashley, 3.752, 323.58 def. Alex Laughlin, 3.803, 315.56; Steve Torrence, 3.687, 325.37 def. Tony Schumacher, 5.513, 129.16; Shawn Langdon, 3.743, 326.63 def. Antron Brown, 3.763, 324.05;

Quarterfinals

Langdon, 3.734, 330.96 def. Pruett, 3.758, 323.97; Force, 3.663, 336.49 def. Torrence, 3.716, 329.18; Salinas, 3.701, 334.98 def. Ashley, 3.937, 246.03; Kalitta, 3.728, 332.02 def. Hart, 3.781, 326.95;

Semifinals

Salinas, 3.844, 321.04 def. Kalitta, 4.354, 193.71; Force, 3.675, 337.75 def. Langdon, 3.787, 311.20;

Final

Force, 3.709, 335.48 def. Salinas, 3.741, 320.05.

Funny Car

First Round

Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.875, 330.07 def. Jason Rupert, Mustang, 4.091, 313.15; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.905, 328.78 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.935, 162.53; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.021, 260.31 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 6.624, 104.91; John Force, Camaro, 3.892, 332.18 def. Ron Capps, Supra, 3.920, 330.96; Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.911, 328.70 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.939, 330.23; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.977, 325.06 def. Steven Densham, Mustang, 4.084, 300.06; J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.999, 324.75 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.774, no speed; Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.004, 317.87 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.343, 213.67;

Quarterfinals

DeJoria, 3.905, 330.80 def. Pedregon, 4.747, 169.83; Tasca III, 3.875, 329.91 def. Alexander, 3.952, 325.30; Force, 3.932, 330.88 def. Todd, 3.958, 326.16; Hight, 3.943, 324.75 def. Campbell, 3.997, 318.54;

Semifinals

Force, 3.909, 328.38 def. DeJoria, 3.933, 325.06; Tasca III, 3.907, 326.87 def. Hight, 3.925, 326.56;

Final

Tasca III, 3.911, 325.61 def. Force, 3.998, 326.48.

Pro Stock First Round

Mason McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.540, 211.26 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 11.652, 75.46; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.722, 179.59 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 9.718, 94.07; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.549, 208.46 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.544, 208.59 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.547, 210.97; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.522, 210.21 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.544, 208.81; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.535, 211.33 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.632, 209.49; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.540, 208.33 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, 8.441, 113.84; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.517, 211.86 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, Foul – Red Light;

Quarterfinals

Anderson, 6.572, 208.04 def. Butner, 6.579, 210.14; Koretsky, 6.558, 209.30 def. Coughlin Jr., 15.096, 55.20; Stanfield, 6.534, 210.28 def. Glenn, 6.552, 208.39; Enders, 6.540, 211.43 def. M. McGaha, 6.546, 211.03;

Semifinals

Anderson, 6.557, 208.94 def. Koretsky, Broke; Enders, 6.527, 211.00 def. Stanfield, Foul – Red Light;

Final

Enders, 6.574, 196.62 def. Anderson, 6.565, 208.01.

Pro Stock Motorcylcle Round One

Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.780, 198.44 def. Angie Smith, 6.776, 203.00; Katie Sullivan, Suzuki, 6.814, 199.14 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.828, 198.82; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.772, 200.56 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.847, 196.36; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.723, 202.18 def. Ryan Oehler, 6.932, 195.62; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.758, 199.17 def. Scott Bottorff, Buell, 6.953, 193.05; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.747, 201.40 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.949, 192.99; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.752, 201.19 def. Lance Bonham, Buell, 9.689, 115.15;

Quarterfinals

Savoie, 6.751, 199.70 def. Johnson, 6.731, 200.38; Sampey, 6.868, 200.50 was unopposed; Gladstone, 6.735, 202.18 def. Sullivan, 7.480, 134.38; Krawiec, 6.750, 200.41 def. M. Smith, 6.748, 201.46;

Semifinals

Krawiec, 6.758, 200.29 def. Sampey, Foul – Red Light; Gladstone, 6.754, 200.71 def. Savoie, 6.849, 195.05;

Final

Gladstone, 6.759, 200.68 def. Krawiec, 6.758, 199.67.

Point Standings Top Fuel

1. Brittany Force, 982; 2. Mike Salinas, 976; 3. Justin Ashley, 842; 4. Steve Torrence, 804; 5. Josh Hart, 636; 6. (tie) Shawn Langdon, 601; Leah Pruett, 601; 8. Austin Prock, 570; 9. Doug Kalitta, 566; 10. Clay Millican, 551.

Funny Car

1. Robert Hight, 1,133; 2. Matt Hagan, 989; 3. Ron Capps, 923; 4. John Force, 827; 5. Bob Tasca III, 733; 6. Cruz Pedregon, 647; 7. J.R. Todd, 615; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 600; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 522; 10. Chad Green, 440.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders, 976; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 896; 3. Kyle Koretsky, 669; 4. Greg Anderson, 590; 5. Dallas Glenn, 561; 6. Mason McGaha, 541; 7. Matt Hartford, 489; 8. Camrie Caruso, 487; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 454; 10. Bo Butner, 443.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Angelle Sampey, 599; 2. Joey Gladstone, 597; 3. Steve Johnson, 587; 4. Matt Smith, 563; 5. Eddie Krawiec, 530; 6. Karen Stoffer, 501; 7. Angie Smith, 500; 8. Jerry Savoie, 468; 9. Marc Ingwersen, 346; 10. Jim Underdahl, 291.

