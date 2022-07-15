RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Jonquel Jones has 21 points, Sun never trail against Dream

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 9:46 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 21 points and the Connecticut Sun never trailed in a 93-68 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

Jones was 5 of 9 from the field, 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Natisha Hiedeman added 13 points for Connecticut (16-8).

Tiffany Hayes led Atlanta (10-14) with 18 points.

LYNX 87, FEVER 77

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored a season-high 28 points, Sylvia Fowles had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Minnesota beat Indiana.

Playing for the third time in four nights, Minnesota (10-16) scored 15 consecutive points in the third quarter to take a 58-52 lead. The Lynx handed Indiana (5-21) its eighth straight loss.

Tiffany Mitchell scored 18 points for Indiana.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

