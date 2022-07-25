WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian goal to oust Ukraine's president | Using 'raves' to rebuild villages | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return | Russia says strike on port hit military targets
Home » Sports » JGR declines to appeal…

JGR declines to appeal penalties given to Hamlin, Busch

The Associated Press

July 25, 2022, 2:32 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Joe Gibbs Racing declined to appeal the penalties levied by NASCAR that stripped Denny Hamlin of his Pocono Raceway victory and cost Kyle Busch his runner-up finish. The win was awarded to Chase Elliott.

Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota and Busch’s No. 18 Toyota both flunked postrace inspection Sunday night when NASCAR found issues in both cars that affected the aerodynamics. JGR had until Monday afternoon to file a formal appeal of the disqualifications. Joe Gibbs Racing did not immediately say why it declined to appeal the infractions.

Hamlin was the first Cup winner to be disqualified since April 17, 1960, when Emanuel Zervakis’ victory at Wilson Speedway in North Carolina was thrown out because of an oversized fuel tank.

Elliott finished in third place and was awarded the win without the Hendrick Motorsports driver ever leading a lap in his No. 9 Chevrolet.

Hamlin was stripped of his third Cup Series win of the season and a track-record seventh at Pocono.

