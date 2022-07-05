RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: High cost of Russia gains could limit advance | Displaced Ukrainians fear war-damaged homes | Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada
Islanders hire Houda, Wiseman as assistant coaches

The Associated Press

July 5, 2022, 1:34 PM

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have hired Doug Houda and Brian Wiseman as assistant coaches, the team said Tuesday.

Houda joins new Isles coach Lane Lambert’s staff after six seasons as an assistant with the Detroit Red Wings. He had worked the previous decade in the same role with the Boston Bruins, who won the Stanley Cup in 2011.

Houda also spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Rochester (AHL). The Alberta native played in 561 NHL games with six teams, including two seasons with the Islanders (1996-98). The defenseman also played in 553 AHL games, winning a Calder Cup with Rochester in 1995-96.

Wiseman spent the last three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers as an assistant coach. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach at the University of Michigan for eight seasons. He also served as an assistant at Princeton.

A former Michigan player, he had a brief stint in the NHL and split pro six seasons in the IHL and AHL.

