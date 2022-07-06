Injury bug hits Atlanta again with Hyndman to miss 4-6 weeks

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United’s injury woes continued Wednesday when the team announced midfielder Emerson Hyndman will miss approximately four…

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United’s injury woes continued Wednesday when the team announced midfielder Emerson Hyndman will miss approximately four to six weeks with a quadriceps injury.

The team said Hyndman suffered the injury in practice.

On June 27, United lost defender Brooks Lennon for six to eight weeks with a knee injury he sustained when he slipped on a hard rubber surface on the edge of Toronto’s playing field.

United has lost star defender Miles Robinson and goalkeeper Brad Guzan to season-ending Achilles injuries. Robinson is unlikely to be able to return in time to play for the U.S. squad at the World Cup.

Midfielder Osvaldo Alonso also is out for the season with a knee injury. Former MLS MVP Josef Martinez missed seven matches earlier in the season with a knee injury.

