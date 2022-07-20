England beats Spain 2-1 to reach Euro 2022 semifinals

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Georgia Stanway scored an extra-time winner to seal a 2-1 comeback win for England over Spain…

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Georgia Stanway scored an extra-time winner to seal a 2-1 comeback win for England over Spain on Wednesday and send her team to the semifinals of the European Championship.

With scores level at 1-1 after 90 minutes, Spain left Stanway with space to hit a powerful drive from outside the penalty area which flew past leaping goalkeeper Sandra Paños’ outstretched hand.

After a first half with few clear chances, Esther González gave Spain the lead in the 54th minute off a smart pass from Athenea Del Castillo. A shake-up by England manager Sarina Wiegman was rewarded in the 84th when two substitutes combined to level the score, Alessia Russo heading a cross on for Ella Toone to volley in.

England will play either Sweden or Belgium on Tuesday in its sixth appearance in the semifinals. England has never won the European title.

