WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia declares plans to grab more land in Ukraine | Photos: Ukrainian refugees sent to Russia | EU draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cutoff | Sky-high diesel prices
Home » Sports » England beats Spain 2-1…

England beats Spain 2-1 to reach Euro 2022 semifinals

The Associated Press

July 20, 2022, 5:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Georgia Stanway scored an extra-time winner to seal a 2-1 comeback win for England over Spain on Wednesday and send her team to the semifinals of the European Championship.

With scores level at 1-1 after 90 minutes, Spain left Stanway with space to hit a powerful drive from outside the penalty area which flew past leaping goalkeeper Sandra Paños’ outstretched hand.

After a first half with few clear chances, Esther González gave Spain the lead in the 54th minute off a smart pass from Athenea Del Castillo. A shake-up by England manager Sarina Wiegman was rewarded in the 84th when two substitutes combined to level the score, Alessia Russo heading a cross on for Ella Toone to volley in.

England will play either Sweden or Belgium on Tuesday in its sixth appearance in the semifinals. England has never won the European title.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

OPM, NTEU offer recommendations to improve relationships between agencies, unions

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

IG audit finds Treasury didn't collect $472M in debts owed to 28 agencies

USCIS ombudsman ‘optimistic as ever’ about agency’s digitization efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up