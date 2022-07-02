FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » Sports » Dylan Teves scores first…

Dylan Teves scores first MLS goal, Sounders beat Toronto 2-0

The Associated Press

July 2, 2022, 9:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Dylan Teves scored his first MLS goal in his first start to help the undermanned Seattle Sounders beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Teves deflected a centering pass into the goal in the 39th minute. The 22-year-old midfielder from Hawaii starred at the University of Washington.

Fredy Montero doubled the lead for Seattle (8-7-2) in the 60th.

Toronto dropped to 5-10-3.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

Abortion bans cause privacy, financial issues for service members, despite DoD's efforts

GSA hits the play button on POLARIS by finalizing solicitation updates

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: AWS’ Nick Miller on digital acquisition approaches required to achieve 4 zero trust principles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up