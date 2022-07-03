FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » Sports » Dwyer scores equalizer, Atlanta…

Dwyer scores equalizer, Atlanta United ties 2-2 with NYCFC

The Associated Press

July 3, 2022, 9:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Dom Dwyer scored the equalizer for Atlanta United in a 2-2 draw with New York City FC on Sunday.

Dwyer’s tying goal came in the 86th minute for United (5-7-5). Ronaldo Cisneros got an assist on the goal.

United also got one goal from Josef Martinez.

Valentin Castellanos was the only member of NYCFC (8-4-5) to score, netting two goals.

United outshot NYCFC 12-10, with nine shots on goal to four for NYCFC.

Sean Johnson saved seven of the nine shots he faced for NYCFC. Rocco Rios Novo made two saves for United.

Both teams next play Saturday. NYCFC hosts the New England Revolution and United hosts Austin.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Aside from G, all TSP funds drop for June

GSA hits the play button on POLARIS by finalizing solicitation updates

Abortion bans cause privacy, financial issues for service members, despite DoD's efforts

Federal groups, unions back paid leave for feds seeking abortion services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up