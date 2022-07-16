RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Missiles rain down on southern city | Medic describes 'hell' of captivity | Russians visit Iran to see drones | Kids live and play near front line
Brittany Force tops qualifying at NHRA Mile-High Nationals

The Associated Press

July 16, 2022, 10:54 PM

MORRISON, Colo. (AP) — Brittany Force took the No. 1 spot in the final Top Fuel qualifying session Saturday in the NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway.

Force had a 3.758-second run at 325.61 mph at Thunder Mountain for her fourth No. 1 qualifier of the season and 36th overall.

“We turned it around with two solid passes today, so we’re feeling good and in a great position for tomorrow,” Force said. “It’s game on tomorrow and we’re trying to get back on top as the points leader. I’ve struggled here in the past, so we’re looking to turn it around here.”

Matt Hagan topped the Funny Car field, Aaron Stanfield was fastest in Pro Stock and Matt Smith led in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Defending event winner Hagan wrapped up his fourth top spot of the year with a 3.908 at 323.12 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

Stanfield secured his fourth No. 1 qualifier of the season with a 6.934 at 196.82 in a Chevrolet.

Smith set both ends of the track record Saturday on a Buell, picking up his second No. 1 of the year with a 7.090 at 189.79.

