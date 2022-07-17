British Open Leaders Cards

|Sunday
|At St. Andrews Golf Club (Old Course)
|St. Andrews, Scotland
|Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72
|Final Round
|Par out
|444
|454
|434-36
|Cameron Smith
|434
|444
|434-34
|Cameron Young
|543
|344
|335-34
|Rory McIlroy
|444
|444
|434-35
|Tommy Fleetwood
|344
|444
|334-33
|Viktor Hovland
|444
|554
|434-37
___
|Par in
|434
|454
|444-36-72—272
|Cameron Smith
|323
|344
|443-30-64—268
|Cameron Young
|334
|344
|442-31-65—269
|Rory McIlroy
|334
|454
|444-35-70—270
|Tommy Fleetwood
|434
|444
|443-34-67—274
|Viktor Hovland
|433
|554
|544-37-74—274
___
