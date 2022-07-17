RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia steps up attacks | Russia's information war expands | Russians visit Iran to see drones | Kids live and play near front line
British Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

July 17, 2022, 2:36 PM

Sunday
At St. Andrews Golf Club (Old Course)
St. Andrews, Scotland
Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72
Final Round
Par out 444 454 434-36
Cameron Smith 434 444 434-34
Cameron Young 543 344 335-34
Rory McIlroy 444 444 434-35
Tommy Fleetwood 344 444 334-33
Viktor Hovland 444 554 434-37

___

Par in 434 454 444-36-72—272
Cameron Smith 323 344 443-30-64—268
Cameron Young 334 344 442-31-65—269
Rory McIlroy 334 454 444-35-70—270
Tommy Fleetwood 434 444 443-34-67—274
Viktor Hovland 433 554 544-37-74—274

___

