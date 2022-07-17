British Open Leaders Cards The Associated Press

Sunday At St. Andrews Golf Club (Old Course) St. Andrews, Scotland Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72 Final Round Par out 444 454 434-36 Cameron Smith 434 444 434-34 Cameron Young 543 344 335-34 Rory McIlroy 444 444 434-35 Tommy Fleetwood 344 444 334-33 Viktor Hovland 444 554 434-37 ___ Par in 434 454 444-36-72—272 Cameron Smith 323 344 443-30-64—268 Cameron Young 334 344 442-31-65—269 Rory McIlroy 334 454 444-35-70—270 Tommy Fleetwood 434 444 443-34-67—274 Viktor Hovland 433 554 544-37-74—274