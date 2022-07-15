British Open at a glance

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A brief look at the second round Friday of the British Open at St. Andrews…

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A brief look at the second round Friday of the British Open at St. Andrews (all times EDT):

LEADING: Cameron Smith shot an 8-under 64 for a two-shot lead.

TRAILING: First-round leader Cameron Young shot 69.

LURKING: Rory McIlroy (68) and Viktor Hovland (66) were three back.

LEAVING: Tiger Woods had rounds of 78-75 to miss the cut for the second straight time at St. Andrews. He was given an emotional sendoff because Woods isn’t sure he’ll be playing when the Open returns to the home of golf.

LEAVING WITHOUT FANFARE: Phil Mickelson missed the cut for the third straight time in the British Open.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Viktor Hovland holed out from 139 yards for eagle on the 15th hole.

PUTT OF THE DAY: Cameron Smith holed a 65-foot eagle putt on the 14th hole.

KEY STATISTIC: Louis Oosthuizen became the only player to not make the cut in any of the four majors this year.

NOTEWORTHY: Smith’s 12-under 132 is the lowest 36-hole score in an Open at St. Andrews.

QUOTEWORTHY: “Felt like the whole tournament was right there.” — Tiger Woods on the 18th hole in what might have been his final British Open at St. Andrews.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC).

