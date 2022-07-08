RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US sending $400 million in military aid | Russia wants to jail activist, anti-war official | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk | Biden to visit CIA on Ukraine | Putin: Russia has barely started its action
Home » Sports » Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship…

Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

July 8, 2022, 5:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Friday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Second Round

Steven Alker 68-66—134
Alex Cejka 64-70—134
Joe Durant 69-65—134
Tim Petrovic 68-66—134
Woody Austin 69-66—135
Ernie Els 67-68—135
Steve Stricker 70-65—135
David Toms 66-69—135
Ken Duke 70-66—136
Bob Estes 68-68—136
Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-68—136
Jerry Kelly 67-69—136
Marco Dawson 69-68—137
Davis Love III 71-66—137
Rocco Mediate 68-69—137
Rod Pampling 73-64—137
Michael Allen 69-69—138
Shane Bertsch 68-70—138
Tim Herron 70-68—138
Rob Labritz 70-68—138
Mike Weir 70-68—138
Paul Goydos 69-70—139
Tom Byrum 71-69—140
K.J. Choi 71-69—140
Darren Clarke 70-70—140
John Huston 71-69—140
Scott Parel 71-69—140
Wes Short 71-69—140
Vijay Singh 70-70—140
Y.E. Yang 70-70—140
Stephen Ames 70-71—141
Cameron Beckman 68-73—141
Paul Broadhurst 73-68—141
David Duval 72-69—141
Retief Goosen 72-69—141
Colin Montgomerie 71-70—141
Tom Pernice 72-69—141
Kevin Sutherland 71-70—141
Mark Walker 73-68—141
Lee Janzen 70-72—142
Brandt Jobe 72-70—142
Dicky Pride 71-71—142
Steve Flesch 72-71—143
Tom Gillis 68-75—143
Brett Quigley 71-72—143
John Senden 69-74—143
Thongchai Jaidee 71-73—144
Bernhard Langer 72-72—144
Gene Sauers 74-70—144
Duffy Waldorf 70-74—144
Glen Day 73-72—145
Brian Gay 71-74—145
Jay Haas 70-75—145
Scott McCarron 72-73—145
Joey Sindelar 72-73—145
Paul Stankowski 76-69—145
Ken Tanigawa 72-73—145
David Branshaw 73-73—146
Mark Hensby 74-72—146
Kent Jones 74-72—146
David McKenzie 76-70—146
Billy Andrade 74-73—147
Doug Barron 76-71—147
Chris DiMarco 73-74—147
Carlos Franco 71-76—147
David Frost 75-72—147
Kirk Triplett 75-72—147
Scott Dunlap 73-75—148
Jeff Maggert 72-76—148
Jesper Parnevik 74-74—148
Olin Browne 74-75—149
Corey Pavin 74-75—149
Justin Leonard 73-77—150
Fred Funk 75-76—151
Billy Mayfair 75-76—151
Dan Forsman 76-78—154
Frank Lickliter II 74-80—154
Robert Allenby 78-77—155
John Daly 73-WD
Roger Rowland 76-WD

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Space National Guard would have low initial price tag

White House outlines federal efforts to ensure access to abortion services

Air Force awards JADC2 contract worth nearly $1B

VA health staffing shortages back on the rise after years of progress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up