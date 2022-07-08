Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship Tour Scores

Friday At Firestone Country Club – South Course Akron, Ohio Purse: $3 million Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70 Second Round Steven…

Friday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Second Round

Steven Alker 68-66—134 Alex Cejka 64-70—134 Joe Durant 69-65—134 Tim Petrovic 68-66—134 Woody Austin 69-66—135 Ernie Els 67-68—135 Steve Stricker 70-65—135 David Toms 66-69—135 Ken Duke 70-66—136 Bob Estes 68-68—136 Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-68—136 Jerry Kelly 67-69—136 Marco Dawson 69-68—137 Davis Love III 71-66—137 Rocco Mediate 68-69—137 Rod Pampling 73-64—137 Michael Allen 69-69—138 Shane Bertsch 68-70—138 Tim Herron 70-68—138 Rob Labritz 70-68—138 Mike Weir 70-68—138 Paul Goydos 69-70—139 Tom Byrum 71-69—140 K.J. Choi 71-69—140 Darren Clarke 70-70—140 John Huston 71-69—140 Scott Parel 71-69—140 Wes Short 71-69—140 Vijay Singh 70-70—140 Y.E. Yang 70-70—140 Stephen Ames 70-71—141 Cameron Beckman 68-73—141 Paul Broadhurst 73-68—141 David Duval 72-69—141 Retief Goosen 72-69—141 Colin Montgomerie 71-70—141 Tom Pernice 72-69—141 Kevin Sutherland 71-70—141 Mark Walker 73-68—141 Lee Janzen 70-72—142 Brandt Jobe 72-70—142 Dicky Pride 71-71—142 Steve Flesch 72-71—143 Tom Gillis 68-75—143 Brett Quigley 71-72—143 John Senden 69-74—143 Thongchai Jaidee 71-73—144 Bernhard Langer 72-72—144 Gene Sauers 74-70—144 Duffy Waldorf 70-74—144 Glen Day 73-72—145 Brian Gay 71-74—145 Jay Haas 70-75—145 Scott McCarron 72-73—145 Joey Sindelar 72-73—145 Paul Stankowski 76-69—145 Ken Tanigawa 72-73—145 David Branshaw 73-73—146 Mark Hensby 74-72—146 Kent Jones 74-72—146 David McKenzie 76-70—146 Billy Andrade 74-73—147 Doug Barron 76-71—147 Chris DiMarco 73-74—147 Carlos Franco 71-76—147 David Frost 75-72—147 Kirk Triplett 75-72—147 Scott Dunlap 73-75—148 Jeff Maggert 72-76—148 Jesper Parnevik 74-74—148 Olin Browne 74-75—149 Corey Pavin 74-75—149 Justin Leonard 73-77—150 Fred Funk 75-76—151 Billy Mayfair 75-76—151 Dan Forsman 76-78—154 Frank Lickliter II 74-80—154 Robert Allenby 78-77—155 John Daly 73-WD Roger Rowland 76-WD

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.