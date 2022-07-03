FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Brenner scores, Cincinnati ties 2-2 with Revolution

The Associated Press

July 3, 2022, 9:57 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Brenner scored the equalizer for Cincinnati in a 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution on Sunday.

Brenner tied the game for Cincinnati (7-7-4) in the 73rd minute, assisted by Luciano Acosta.

Gustavo Bou and Dylan Borrero scored one goal each for the Revolution (6-5-7).

The Revolution outshot Cincinnati 18-15, with nine shots on goal to six for Cincinnati.

Djordje Petrovic saved five of the seven shots he faced for the Revolution. Roman Celentano had seven saves for Cincinnati.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Revolution visit New York City FC and Cincinnati hosts the New York Red Bulls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

