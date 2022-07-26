All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 66 31 .680 _ Toronto 53 43 .552 12½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 66 31 .680 _ Toronto 53 43 .552 12½ Tampa Bay 52 44 .542 13½ Boston 49 48 .505 17 Baltimore 48 48 .500 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 52 44 .542 _ Cleveland 48 47 .505 3½ Chicago 48 48 .500 4 Kansas City 39 57 .406 13 Detroit 39 58 .402 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 64 33 .660 _ Seattle 52 45 .536 12 Texas 43 52 .453 20 Los Angeles 40 56 .417 23½ Oakland 36 63 .364 29

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 59 37 .615 _ Atlanta 58 40 .592 2 Philadelphia 50 46 .521 9 Miami 45 51 .469 14 Washington 33 65 .337 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 53 44 .546 _ St. Louis 51 46 .526 2 Pittsburgh 40 57 .412 13 Chicago 39 57 .406 13½ Cincinnati 37 58 .389 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 64 31 .674 _ San Diego 54 44 .551 11½ San Francisco 48 48 .500 16½ Colorado 44 53 .454 21 Arizona 43 53 .448 21½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 12, San Diego 4

Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 0

Oakland 7, Houston 5

Seattle 4, Texas 3

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Darvish 9-4) at Detroit (Skubal 7-8), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Junk 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 5-10), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-5), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 6-5) at Oakland (Irvin 5-7), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-10), 3:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-3) at Baltimore (Wells 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-8) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 11, Miami 2

Detroit 12, San Diego 4

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 2, Milwaukee 0

Arizona 7, San Francisco 0

Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 5-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 5-4), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 9-4) at Detroit (Skubal 7-8), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-5), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-13) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at Arizona (Gallen 5-2), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-8) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

