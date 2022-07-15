RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 62 27 .697 _
Tampa Bay 49 40 .551 13
Boston 47 43 .522 15½
Toronto 47 43 .522 15½
Baltimore 45 44 .506 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 49 42 .538 _
Cleveland 44 44 .500
Chicago 44 45 .494 4
Detroit 37 53 .411 11½
Kansas City 36 53 .404 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 58 30 .659 _
Seattle 48 42 .533 11
Texas 41 46 .471 16½
Los Angeles 39 51 .433 20
Oakland 30 60 .333 29

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 56 34 .622 _
Atlanta 54 37 .593
Philadelphia 46 43 .517
Miami 43 45 .489 12
Washington 30 61 .330 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 50 40 .556 _
St. Louis 48 44 .522 3
Pittsburgh 38 52 .422 12
Chicago 34 55 .382 15½
Cincinnati 34 55 .382 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 58 30 .659 _
San Diego 50 41 .549
San Francisco 45 43 .511 13
Colorado 41 49 .456 18
Arizona 39 50 .438 19½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Kansas City 3, Toronto 1

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 12, Minnesota 2

Seattle 6, Texas 5

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-2) at Minnesota (Bundy 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 3-7) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-3) at Texas (Howard 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 3-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Pineda 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 11-3), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-3), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2, 11 innings

Colorado 8, San Diego 5

Atlanta 5, Washington 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 0

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-6) at Colorado (Ureña 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 9-3) at Washington (Espino 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Meyer 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gilbert 0-3) at San Diego (Manaea 4-4), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-3), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

