Barracuda Championship Par Scores

Sunday

At Old Greenwood

Truckee, Calif.

Purse: $3.7 million

Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71

Final Round

Chez Reavie, United States (300), $666,000 67-62-67-69—265 -19 Alex Noren, Sweden (165), $403,300 71-65-66-65—267 -17 Mark Hubbard, United States (80), $181,300 65-66-72-66—269 -15 Martin Laird, Scotland (105), $255,300 67-69-65-69—270 -14 Scott Gutschewski, United States (65), $151,700 69-68-67-66—270 -14 Austin Smotherman, United States (50), $115,625 69-67-70-67—273 -11 Taylor Pendrith, Canada (36), $89,725 69-69-68-67—273 -11 Maverick McNealy, United States (43), $104,525 67-68-68-71—274 -10 Michael Thompson, United States (43), $104,525 67-75-62-70—274 -10 Hurly Long, Germany (0), $124,875 70-71-67-66—274 -10 Nick Hardy, United States (31), $72,458 69-69-67-70—275 -9 Yannik Paul, Germany (0), $47,175 67-68-70-70—275 -9 Cameron Davis, Australia (60), $134,125 70-69-67-70—276 -8 Harry Higgs, United States (36), $89,725 71-67-66-72—276 -8 Justin Lower, United States (29), $58,275 69-67-70-70—276 -8 Sean Crocker, United States (0), $72,458 66-70-71-69—276 -8 Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark (0), $72,458 67-70-68-71—276 -8 Espen Kofstad, Norway (0), $58,275 70-69-69-68—276 -8 Nino Bertasio, Italy (0), $47,175 68-67-72-69—276 -8 Brice Garnett, United States (29), $58,275 66-70-68-73—277 -7 Bill Haas, United States (19), $27,565 68-69-71-69—277 -7 James Hahn, United States (19), $27,565 73-68-66-70—277 -7 Greyson Sigg, United States (19), $27,565 71-65-70-71—277 -7 Michael Gligic, Canada (14), $21,169 67-69-73-68—277 -7 Kelly Kraft, United States (14), $21,169 68-68-71-70—277 -7 Callum Tarren, England (0), $37,185 66-75-67-69—277 -7 James Morrison, England (0), $27,565 67-69-72-69—277 -7 Charley Hoffman, United States (14), $21,169 65-71-68-74—278 -6 Henrik Norlander, Sweden (14), $21,169 67-64-71-76—278 -6 Stephan Jaeger, Germany (0), $37,185 71-71-70-66—278 -6 Julian Suri, United States (0), $27,565 71-71-70-66—278 -6 Matthias Schmid, Germany 70-67-72-69—278 -6 Joshua Creel, United States (29), $58,275 66-70-69-74—279 -5 Chesson Hadley, United States (14), $21,169 70-71-70-68—279 -5 Vince Whaley, United States (14), $21,169 69-68-71-71—279 -5 Richy Werenski, United States (7), $12,025 69-71-71-68—279 -5 Scott Jamieson, Scotland (0), $37,185 68-69-72-70—279 -5 Kevin Tway, United States (0), $37,185 70-65-74-70—279 -5 Francesco Laporta, Italy 69-72-69-70—280 -4 Joseph Bramlett, United States (9), $15,355 70-70-70-71—281 -3 David Hearn, Canada (9), $15,355 72-70-66-73—281 -3 Martin Trainer, United States (9), $15,355 68-66-71-76—281 -3 Matthieu Pavon, France (0), $21,169 69-70-71-71—281 -3 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 69-72-72-68—281 -3 Ben Kohles, United States (0), $9,109 71-70-70-70—281 -3 Cameron Percy, Australia (0), $9,109 69-71-71-70—281 -3 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 67-74-69-72—282 -2 Wu Ashun, China 71-72-71-68—282 -2 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 71-71-69-72—283 -1 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 74-68-69-72—283 -1 Mark Baldwin, United States 73-69-70-71—283 -1 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 68-72-69-74—283 -1 Kevin Chappell, United States 71-72-72-68—283 -1 Jim Knous, United States 67-74-66-76—283 -1 Chad Ramey, United States 70-71-74-68—283 -1 Chase Seiffert, United States 68-68-72-75—283 -1 Pep Angles, Spain 71-71-71-71—284 E John Huh, United States 72-67-74-71—284 E Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 71-70-70-73—284 E Austin Cook, United States 73-66-69-76—284 E Taylor Moore, United States 73-68-71-72—284 E Fabian Gomez, Argentina (0), $9,109 69-72-71-73—285 +1 Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea 70-71-73-71—285 +1 Ricky Barnes, United States 73-70-70-72—285 +1 Bo Hoag, United States 71-71-70-73—285 +1 David Lingmerth, Sweden 73-69-73-71—286 +2 Bo Van Pelt, United States 72-70-73-71—286 +2 Scott Piercy, United States 69-74-70-74—287 +3 Jason Dufner, United States 70-72-69-77—288 +4 Sung Kang, South Korea 71-69-75-73—288 +4 Preston Stanley, United States 70-72-73-76—291 +7

