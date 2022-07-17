Barracuda Championship Par Scores

Sunday
At Old Greenwood
Truckee, Calif.
Purse: $3.7 million
Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71
Final Round
|Chez Reavie, United States (300), $666,000
|67-62-67-69—265
|-19
|Alex Noren, Sweden (165), $403,300
|71-65-66-65—267
|-17
|Mark Hubbard, United States (80), $181,300
|65-66-72-66—269
|-15
|Martin Laird, Scotland (105), $255,300
|67-69-65-69—270
|-14
|Scott Gutschewski, United States (65), $151,700
|69-68-67-66—270
|-14
|Austin Smotherman, United States (50), $115,625
|69-67-70-67—273
|-11
|Taylor Pendrith, Canada (36), $89,725
|69-69-68-67—273
|-11
|Maverick McNealy, United States (43), $104,525
|67-68-68-71—274
|-10
|Michael Thompson, United States (43), $104,525
|67-75-62-70—274
|-10
|Hurly Long, Germany (0), $124,875
|70-71-67-66—274
|-10
|Nick Hardy, United States (31), $72,458
|69-69-67-70—275
|-9
|Yannik Paul, Germany (0), $47,175
|67-68-70-70—275
|-9
|Cameron Davis, Australia (60), $134,125
|70-69-67-70—276
|-8
|Harry Higgs, United States (36), $89,725
|71-67-66-72—276
|-8
|Justin Lower, United States (29), $58,275
|69-67-70-70—276
|-8
|Sean Crocker, United States (0), $72,458
|66-70-71-69—276
|-8
|Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark (0), $72,458
|67-70-68-71—276
|-8
|Espen Kofstad, Norway (0), $58,275
|70-69-69-68—276
|-8
|Nino Bertasio, Italy (0), $47,175
|68-67-72-69—276
|-8
|Brice Garnett, United States (29), $58,275
|66-70-68-73—277
|-7
|Bill Haas, United States (19), $27,565
|68-69-71-69—277
|-7
|James Hahn, United States (19), $27,565
|73-68-66-70—277
|-7
|Greyson Sigg, United States (19), $27,565
|71-65-70-71—277
|-7
|Michael Gligic, Canada (14), $21,169
|67-69-73-68—277
|-7
|Kelly Kraft, United States (14), $21,169
|68-68-71-70—277
|-7
|Callum Tarren, England (0), $37,185
|66-75-67-69—277
|-7
|James Morrison, England (0), $27,565
|67-69-72-69—277
|-7
|Charley Hoffman, United States (14), $21,169
|65-71-68-74—278
|-6
|Henrik Norlander, Sweden (14), $21,169
|67-64-71-76—278
|-6
|Stephan Jaeger, Germany (0), $37,185
|71-71-70-66—278
|-6
|Julian Suri, United States (0), $27,565
|71-71-70-66—278
|-6
|Matthias Schmid, Germany
|70-67-72-69—278
|-6
|Joshua Creel, United States (29), $58,275
|66-70-69-74—279
|-5
|Chesson Hadley, United States (14), $21,169
|70-71-70-68—279
|-5
|Vince Whaley, United States (14), $21,169
|69-68-71-71—279
|-5
|Richy Werenski, United States (7), $12,025
|69-71-71-68—279
|-5
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland (0), $37,185
|68-69-72-70—279
|-5
|Kevin Tway, United States (0), $37,185
|70-65-74-70—279
|-5
|Francesco Laporta, Italy
|69-72-69-70—280
|-4
|Joseph Bramlett, United States (9), $15,355
|70-70-70-71—281
|-3
|David Hearn, Canada (9), $15,355
|72-70-66-73—281
|-3
|Martin Trainer, United States (9), $15,355
|68-66-71-76—281
|-3
|Matthieu Pavon, France (0), $21,169
|69-70-71-71—281
|-3
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|69-72-72-68—281
|-3
|Ben Kohles, United States (0), $9,109
|71-70-70-70—281
|-3
|Cameron Percy, Australia (0), $9,109
|69-71-71-70—281
|-3
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|67-74-69-72—282
|-2
|Wu Ashun, China
|71-72-71-68—282
|-2
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain
|71-71-69-72—283
|-1
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain
|74-68-69-72—283
|-1
|Mark Baldwin, United States
|73-69-70-71—283
|-1
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France
|68-72-69-74—283
|-1
|Kevin Chappell, United States
|71-72-72-68—283
|-1
|Jim Knous, United States
|67-74-66-76—283
|-1
|Chad Ramey, United States
|70-71-74-68—283
|-1
|Chase Seiffert, United States
|68-68-72-75—283
|-1
|Pep Angles, Spain
|71-71-71-71—284
|E
|John Huh, United States
|72-67-74-71—284
|E
|Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark
|71-70-70-73—284
|E
|Austin Cook, United States
|73-66-69-76—284
|E
|Taylor Moore, United States
|73-68-71-72—284
|E
|Fabian Gomez, Argentina (0), $9,109
|69-72-71-73—285
|+1
|Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea
|70-71-73-71—285
|+1
|Ricky Barnes, United States
|73-70-70-72—285
|+1
|Bo Hoag, United States
|71-71-70-73—285
|+1
|David Lingmerth, Sweden
|73-69-73-71—286
|+2
|Bo Van Pelt, United States
|72-70-73-71—286
|+2
|Scott Piercy, United States
|69-74-70-74—287
|+3
|Jason Dufner, United States
|70-72-69-77—288
|+4
|Sung Kang, South Korea
|71-69-75-73—288
|+4
|Preston Stanley, United States
|70-72-73-76—291
|+7
