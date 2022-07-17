RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Zelenskyy fires security chief, prosecutor | 4-year-old killed in Russian strike | A day in Ukraine's Donetsk | Kids live and play near front line
Barracuda Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

July 17, 2022, 9:54 PM

Sunday

At Old Greenwood

Truckee, Calif.

Purse: $3.7 million

Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71

Final Round

Chez Reavie, United States (300), $666,000 67-62-67-69—265 -19
Alex Noren, Sweden (165), $403,300 71-65-66-65—267 -17
Mark Hubbard, United States (80), $181,300 65-66-72-66—269 -15
Martin Laird, Scotland (105), $255,300 67-69-65-69—270 -14
Scott Gutschewski, United States (65), $151,700 69-68-67-66—270 -14
Austin Smotherman, United States (50), $115,625 69-67-70-67—273 -11
Taylor Pendrith, Canada (36), $89,725 69-69-68-67—273 -11
Maverick McNealy, United States (43), $104,525 67-68-68-71—274 -10
Michael Thompson, United States (43), $104,525 67-75-62-70—274 -10
Hurly Long, Germany (0), $124,875 70-71-67-66—274 -10
Nick Hardy, United States (31), $72,458 69-69-67-70—275 -9
Yannik Paul, Germany (0), $47,175 67-68-70-70—275 -9
Cameron Davis, Australia (60), $134,125 70-69-67-70—276 -8
Harry Higgs, United States (36), $89,725 71-67-66-72—276 -8
Justin Lower, United States (29), $58,275 69-67-70-70—276 -8
Sean Crocker, United States (0), $72,458 66-70-71-69—276 -8
Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark (0), $72,458 67-70-68-71—276 -8
Espen Kofstad, Norway (0), $58,275 70-69-69-68—276 -8
Nino Bertasio, Italy (0), $47,175 68-67-72-69—276 -8
Brice Garnett, United States (29), $58,275 66-70-68-73—277 -7
Bill Haas, United States (19), $27,565 68-69-71-69—277 -7
James Hahn, United States (19), $27,565 73-68-66-70—277 -7
Greyson Sigg, United States (19), $27,565 71-65-70-71—277 -7
Michael Gligic, Canada (14), $21,169 67-69-73-68—277 -7
Kelly Kraft, United States (14), $21,169 68-68-71-70—277 -7
Callum Tarren, England (0), $37,185 66-75-67-69—277 -7
James Morrison, England (0), $27,565 67-69-72-69—277 -7
Charley Hoffman, United States (14), $21,169 65-71-68-74—278 -6
Henrik Norlander, Sweden (14), $21,169 67-64-71-76—278 -6
Stephan Jaeger, Germany (0), $37,185 71-71-70-66—278 -6
Julian Suri, United States (0), $27,565 71-71-70-66—278 -6
Matthias Schmid, Germany 70-67-72-69—278 -6
Joshua Creel, United States (29), $58,275 66-70-69-74—279 -5
Chesson Hadley, United States (14), $21,169 70-71-70-68—279 -5
Vince Whaley, United States (14), $21,169 69-68-71-71—279 -5
Richy Werenski, United States (7), $12,025 69-71-71-68—279 -5
Scott Jamieson, Scotland (0), $37,185 68-69-72-70—279 -5
Kevin Tway, United States (0), $37,185 70-65-74-70—279 -5
Francesco Laporta, Italy 69-72-69-70—280 -4
Joseph Bramlett, United States (9), $15,355 70-70-70-71—281 -3
David Hearn, Canada (9), $15,355 72-70-66-73—281 -3
Martin Trainer, United States (9), $15,355 68-66-71-76—281 -3
Matthieu Pavon, France (0), $21,169 69-70-71-71—281 -3
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 69-72-72-68—281 -3
Ben Kohles, United States (0), $9,109 71-70-70-70—281 -3
Cameron Percy, Australia (0), $9,109 69-71-71-70—281 -3
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 67-74-69-72—282 -2
Wu Ashun, China 71-72-71-68—282 -2
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 71-71-69-72—283 -1
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 74-68-69-72—283 -1
Mark Baldwin, United States 73-69-70-71—283 -1
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 68-72-69-74—283 -1
Kevin Chappell, United States 71-72-72-68—283 -1
Jim Knous, United States 67-74-66-76—283 -1
Chad Ramey, United States 70-71-74-68—283 -1
Chase Seiffert, United States 68-68-72-75—283 -1
Pep Angles, Spain 71-71-71-71—284 E
John Huh, United States 72-67-74-71—284 E
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 71-70-70-73—284 E
Austin Cook, United States 73-66-69-76—284 E
Taylor Moore, United States 73-68-71-72—284 E
Fabian Gomez, Argentina (0), $9,109 69-72-71-73—285 +1
Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea 70-71-73-71—285 +1
Ricky Barnes, United States 73-70-70-72—285 +1
Bo Hoag, United States 71-71-70-73—285 +1
David Lingmerth, Sweden 73-69-73-71—286 +2
Bo Van Pelt, United States 72-70-73-71—286 +2
Scott Piercy, United States 69-74-70-74—287 +3
Jason Dufner, United States 70-72-69-77—288 +4
Sung Kang, South Korea 71-69-75-73—288 +4
Preston Stanley, United States 70-72-73-76—291 +7

