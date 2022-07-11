RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Strikes in Kharkiv 'absolute terrorism' | Ukraine Muslims pray for victory | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
Austria beats Northern Ireland 2-0 at Women’s Euros

The Associated Press

July 11, 2022, 2:24 PM

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Austria overcame Northern Ireland 2-0 to claim its first victory at the Women’s European Championship on Monday after losing its Group A opener.

The opener came in the 19th minute after Sarah Puntigam’s low free kick deflected off the Northern Ireland defensive wall and defender Katharina Schiechtl turned in from close range.

Substitute Katharina Naschenweng burst into the penalty area and fired a low effort underneath goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns in the 88th minute at Southampton’s St. Mary’s stadium.

Defender Laura Wienroither was missing for the Austrians due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Later Monday in the same group is a meeting between England and Norway in Brighton with both seeking a second successive win.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

