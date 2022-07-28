WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine’s grain is ready to go. Ships aren't | US rocket system helps Ukraine | Zelenskyy receives Churchill award | EU reaches deal to ration gas
Home » Sports »

Atlético Madrid signs Argentina right back Nahuel Molina

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 8:24 AM

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid has secured the transfer of Argentina defender Nahuel Molina from Udinese, the Spanish club said Thursday.

Atlético said the 24-year-old Molina has agreed to sign a five-year contract. The right back will help fill a void left by the departure of England’s Kieran Trippier midway through last season.

Molina scored 10 goals in 68 appearances over two seasons for Udinese. Before his move to Italy, he played for clubs in Argentina after coming up through Boca Juniors’ youth teams.

He helped Argentina win the Copa America last year, playing in five games before missing the final against Brazil.

Neither club disclosed the transfer cost.

Atlético has also signed midfielder Axel Witsel and winger Samuel Lino this summer as it tries to bounce back from finishing a distant third in Spain last season.

___

