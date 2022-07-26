AP WNBA Power Poll

WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia aims at Black Sea coastal targets | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
The Associated Press

July 26, 2022, 1:00 PM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 26. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Chicago (11) 21 7 132 1 1 1
2. Las Vegas 20 8 118 2 2 3
3. Connecticut 19 9 113 4 2 3
4. Seattle 18 10 97 3 4 5
5. Washington 17 11 90 5 4 5
6. Atlanta 12 16 66 6 6 9
7. Los Angeles 12 15 58 9 6 11
8. Dallas 12 15 54 8 6 10
9. Phoenix 12 16 53 11 6 11
10. New York 10 17 37 9 7 11
11. Minnesota 10 19 29 7 7 11
12. Indiana 5 25 11 12 12 12

