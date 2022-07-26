AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 26. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Chicago (11)
|21
|7
|132
|1
|1
|1
|2. Las Vegas
|20
|8
|118
|2
|2
|3
|3. Connecticut
|19
|9
|113
|4
|2
|3
|4. Seattle
|18
|10
|97
|3
|4
|5
|5. Washington
|17
|11
|90
|5
|4
|5
|6. Atlanta
|12
|16
|66
|6
|6
|9
|7. Los Angeles
|12
|15
|58
|9
|6
|11
|8. Dallas
|12
|15
|54
|8
|6
|10
|9. Phoenix
|12
|16
|53
|11
|6
|11
|10. New York
|10
|17
|37
|9
|7
|11
|11. Minnesota
|10
|19
|29
|7
|7
|11
|12. Indiana
|5
|25
|11
|12
|12
|12
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.