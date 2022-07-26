AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July,…

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 26. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Chicago (11) 21 7 132 1 1 1 2. Las Vegas 20 8 118 2 2 3 3. Connecticut 19 9 113 4 2 3 4. Seattle 18 10 97 3 4 5 5. Washington 17 11 90 5 4 5 6. Atlanta 12 16 66 6 6 9 7. Los Angeles 12 15 58 9 6 11 8. Dallas 12 15 54 8 6 10 9. Phoenix 12 16 53 11 6 11 10. New York 10 17 37 9 7 11 11. Minnesota 10 19 29 7 7 11 12. Indiana 5 25 11 12 12 12

