AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 5. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Chicago (10)
|15
|5
|120
|1
|1
|1
|2. Las Vegas
|15
|6
|103
|1
|2
|4
|3. Connecticut
|14
|7
|102
|3
|2
|4
|4. Seattle
|13
|8
|91
|5
|2
|5
|5. Washington
|13
|10
|82
|4
|4
|6
|6. Los Angeles
|10
|11
|68
|9
|4
|7
|7. Atlanta
|10
|11
|62
|9
|6
|9
|8. Minnesota
|7
|15
|41
|11
|7
|11
|9. New York
|8
|12
|36
|6
|8
|10
|10. Phoenix
|9
|14
|35
|8
|8
|11
|11. Dallas
|9
|12
|30
|7
|8
|11
|12. Indiana
|5
|17
|10
|12
|12
|12
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.