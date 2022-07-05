AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July,…

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 5. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Chicago (10) 15 5 120 1 1 1 2. Las Vegas 15 6 103 1 2 4 3. Connecticut 14 7 102 3 2 4 4. Seattle 13 8 91 5 2 5 5. Washington 13 10 82 4 4 6 6. Los Angeles 10 11 68 9 4 7 7. Atlanta 10 11 62 9 6 9 8. Minnesota 7 15 41 11 7 11 9. New York 8 12 36 6 8 10 10. Phoenix 9 14 35 8 8 11 11. Dallas 9 12 30 7 8 11 12. Indiana 5 17 10 12 12 12

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.