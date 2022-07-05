RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: High cost of Russia gains could limit advance | Displaced Ukrainians fear war-damaged homes | Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada
AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press

July 5, 2022, 1:56 PM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 5. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Chicago (10) 15 5 120 1 1 1
2. Las Vegas 15 6 103 1 2 4
3. Connecticut 14 7 102 3 2 4
4. Seattle 13 8 91 5 2 5
5. Washington 13 10 82 4 4 6
6. Los Angeles 10 11 68 9 4 7
7. Atlanta 10 11 62 9 6 9
8. Minnesota 7 15 41 11 7 11
9. New York 8 12 36 6 8 10
10. Phoenix 9 14 35 8 8 11
11. Dallas 9 12 30 7 8 11
12. Indiana 5 17 10 12 12 12

