USGA 42nd Curtis Cup Match Play Scores

Sunday At Merion Golf Club Ardmore, Pa. Yardage: 6,130; Par: 70 United States 15½, Great Britain and Ireland 4½ SINGLES

Rose Zhang def. Louise Duncan, 7 and 5.

Rachel Kuehn def. Caley McGinty, 2 and 1.

Rachel Heck def. Lauren Walsh, 2 and 1.

Jensen Castle def. Hannah Darling, 2 and 1.

Latanna Stone def. Charlotte Heath, 1 up.

Emilia Migliaccio def. Annabell Fuller, 6 and 5.

Megha Ganne def. Amelia Williamson, 2 and 1.

Emily Price def. Amari Avery, 4 and 3.

