USGA 42nd Curtis Cup Match Play Scores

|Sunday
|At Merion Golf Club
|Ardmore, Pa.
|Yardage: 6,130; Par: 70
|United States 15½, Great Britain and Ireland 4½
|SINGLES
Rose Zhang def. Louise Duncan, 7 and 5.
Rachel Kuehn def. Caley McGinty, 2 and 1.
Rachel Heck def. Lauren Walsh, 2 and 1.
Jensen Castle def. Hannah Darling, 2 and 1.
Latanna Stone def. Charlotte Heath, 1 up.
Emilia Migliaccio def. Annabell Fuller, 6 and 5.
Megha Ganne def. Amelia Williamson, 2 and 1.
Emily Price def. Amari Avery, 4 and 3.
