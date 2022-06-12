RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine's leader says troops keep defying predictions | Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest
USGA 42nd Curtis Cup Match Play Scores

The Associated Press

June 12, 2022, 4:23 PM

Sunday
At Merion Golf Club
Ardmore, Pa.
Yardage: 6,130; Par: 70
United States 15½, Great Britain and Ireland 4½
SINGLES

Rose Zhang def. Louise Duncan, 7 and 5.

Rachel Kuehn def. Caley McGinty, 2 and 1.

Rachel Heck def. Lauren Walsh, 2 and 1.

Jensen Castle def. Hannah Darling, 2 and 1.

Latanna Stone def. Charlotte Heath, 1 up.

Emilia Migliaccio def. Annabell Fuller, 6 and 5.

Megha Ganne def. Amelia Williamson, 2 and 1.

Emily Price def. Amari Avery, 4 and 3.

